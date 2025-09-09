First Lady to Govt: Empower Women, Youth and Underprivileged With Tools to Excel in a Digital World

Deji Elumoye in Abuja





Wife of the President, Senator Oluremi Tinubu has canvassed the need for all tiers of government to empower women, youth and underprivileged with the necessary tools for them to excel in a digital world.

In a message to mark the 2025 International Literacy Day on Monday, Mrs Tinubu stated, inter alia: “This year’s theme for International Literacy Day 2025 with the theme, “Promoting Literacy in the Digital Era,” challenges us to empower youth, women, and the underprivileged with the tools to thrive in a digital world.

“As a lifelong educationist, I believe a literate population is the foundation of boundless opportunities, and in today’s world it must include digital skills.

“When we as a people work together, we can close the gap of digital exclusion and open doors to a brighter, inclusive future for all Nigerians.

“Happy International Literacy Day 2025.”