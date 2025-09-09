Erhunwmunse Bags Fresh Mandate as Gymnastics Federation President 

Olawale Ajimotokanin Abuja

Prince Kelvin Erhunwmunse over the weekend made history following his re -election for the third consecutive term as President of the Gymnastics Federation of Nigeria (GFN) by delegates from 32 of Nigeria’s 37 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The election, held in Gwarinpa, Abuja, was conducted under the watchful eyes of observers from the Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC), international gymnastics bodies, and other key stakeholders.

Erhunwmunse emerged victorious via unanimous votes after he secured all 33 votes cast. Alhaji Mohammed Abba Inuwa emerged as the new Vice President, polling 32 votes.

Also elections for board members representing Nigeria’s six geopolitical zones were conducted successfully.

The Secretary General of the Nigeria Olympic Committee, Tunde Popoola, commended the federation for conducting a credible and constitutionally backed election.

“What you have done here today is very significant—especially for the young athletes we serve.

“For many of us, gymnastics is more than a sport. It’s a passion, a calling—almost like a religion. It demands full commitment, and what we witnessed here this morning was a commendable demonstration of that dedication,” Popoola said.

In his acceptance speech, Erhunwmunse,

under whose watch Nigeria became the first West African nation to qualify for gymnastics at the Olympic Games, expressed deep appreciation to the delegates for their continued trust and support.

He said: “Eight years ago, I made a promise to take Nigerian gymnastics to new heights—from near obscurity to international recognition, including the Olympics. Many doubted it, but today, that vision has been fulfilled.

“We’ve moved from glory to glory. Now, my focus is on strengthening club development, instilling discipline, and building robust national junior and senior teams capable of competing globally”.

Recall that the federation also hosted Africa’s first-ever international gymnastics coaching course in Abuja, attracting experts from Russia, Germany, the Netherlands, South Africa, and other nations.

Erhunwmunse noted that that the international recognition had opened doors for Nigeria to receive equipment donations, training opportunities, and institutional partnerships from global gymnastics bodies.

He revealed that 15 states were being considered to receive acrobatic gymnastics equipment through partnerships facilitated by the recent international course.

Under the federation’s aggressive grassroots talent hunt, 700 students were introduced to gymnastics in Edo State, leading to the creation of over 40 new clubs.

Also Similar programmes in the Northeast uncovered over 300 promising young athletes, many of whom competed in the Youth Games.