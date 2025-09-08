NGX Lifts Trading Suspension on Universal Insurance Shares 

Ebere Nwoji

The Nigerian Exchange Limited. (NGX) has lifted the suspension on trading in the shares of Universal Insurance Plc.

This development enables shareholders to resume trading the company’s shares on the NGX platform.

In its weekly report, the NGX stated, “We refer to our market bulletin dated 1 September 2025 with reference number: NGXREG/IRD/MB64/25/09/01 wherein we notified trading license holders and the investing public of the suspension in the trading on the shares of Universal Insurance Plc (the Company).”

According to NGX, the rules mandate that if an issuer fails to file the relevant accounts by the expiration of the Cure Period, the exchange will send the issuer a “Second Filing Deficiency Notification” within two business days. After the end of the Cure Period, suspend trading in the issuer’s securities; and notify the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the market within twenty-four hours of the suspension”.

The company has now filed its Audited Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2024 and Outstanding Unaudited Financial Statements for 2025.

It added that in view of the company’s submission of its 2024 AFS, and pursuant to Rule 3.3 of the Default Filing Rules, which states that, “The suspension of trading in the issuer’s securities shall be lifted upon submission of the relevant accounts provided, the Exchange is satisfied that the accounts complied with all applicable rules of the Exchange.

“The Exchange shall thereafter also announce through the medium by which the public and the SEC were initially notified of the suspension, that the suspension has been lifted.”