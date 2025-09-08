  • Monday, 8th September, 2025

NCS Inaugurates 24th NEC Members, as President Pledges Continuity

Business | 36 seconds ago

Emma Okonji

Following its successful election held during the 19th International Conference in Kano, the Nigeria Computer Society (NCS), the umbrella body for all Information Technology (IT) professionals in Nigeria, at the weekend in Lagos, inaugurated the newly elected National Executive Council (NEC) members.

The NCS 24th NEC members that will drive the affairs of NCS for the next two years, included: the re-elected president and deputy president, Dr. Mohammed Sirajo Aliyu and Dr. Charles Onyeukwu respectively.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, Aliyu promised to continue with the policies of the previous NEC, and assured members on collaboration between NEC and the entire NCS members.

He called for unity and understanding among members in the best interest of the IT profession, adding that his doors will remain open for advice. The Provost, College of Fellows, Nigeria Computer Society, Mrs. Ola Owolabi, challenged the newly inaugurated members on the next step to take after winning NCS election.  “After winning the election, what next, what are your plans, what do you have in mind to really deliver to the society? We can give accolades to the past executives for what they have done, but I want each one of you to think about what to do next for NCS,” Owolabi said.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.