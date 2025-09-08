NCS Inaugurates 24th NEC Members, as President Pledges Continuity

Emma Okonji

Following its successful election held during the 19th International Conference in Kano, the Nigeria Computer Society (NCS), the umbrella body for all Information Technology (IT) professionals in Nigeria, at the weekend in Lagos, inaugurated the newly elected National Executive Council (NEC) members.

The NCS 24th NEC members that will drive the affairs of NCS for the next two years, included: the re-elected president and deputy president, Dr. Mohammed Sirajo Aliyu and Dr. Charles Onyeukwu respectively.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, Aliyu promised to continue with the policies of the previous NEC, and assured members on collaboration between NEC and the entire NCS members.

He called for unity and understanding among members in the best interest of the IT profession, adding that his doors will remain open for advice. The Provost, College of Fellows, Nigeria Computer Society, Mrs. Ola Owolabi, challenged the newly inaugurated members on the next step to take after winning NCS election. “After winning the election, what next, what are your plans, what do you have in mind to really deliver to the society? We can give accolades to the past executives for what they have done, but I want each one of you to think about what to do next for NCS,” Owolabi said.