NCAA Steps Up Enforcement of Disability Laws, Introduces Oversight Committee

Chinedu Eze

The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has intensified oversight and enforcement of disability laws to enhance inclusivity in the aviation sector with the inauguration of a Disability Inclusion Oversight Committee.

The Director General, Civil Aviation, Captain Chris Najomo, unveiled the committee at the Authority’s headquarters in Abuja following an oversight visit by the House of Representatives Committee on Persons with Disabilities.

In a statement, Captain Najomo said the initiative is an evidence of NCAA’s commitment to aligning with both national disability laws and international standards set by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).

He stressed that accessibility and equal opportunities for persons with disabilities are critical to the Authority’s vision of a safer and more inclusive aviation industry. The committee, chaired by NCAA’s Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, Michael Achimugu, will monitor, evaluate, and drive compliance with existing disability regulations across the industry. It will also provide oversight on the Authority’s policies and practices to ensure that persons with disabilities are adequately protected and catered for in line with global best practices.