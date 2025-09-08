Miller Williams Appointed As Head Of Publishing At emPawa Africa

One of Africa’s leading independent music companies, emPawa Africa, is excited to announce the appointment of Mr. Miller Williams as its new Head of Publishing.

Miller brings over two decades of publishing and A&R experience to the role.

Most recently, he served as Senior Vice-President of Creative at Kobalt Music, where he oversaw songwriter services, led catalogue acquisitions, and drove creative development.

He worked closely with Kobalt’s sync teams to help position writers globally and spearheaded significant writer successes in the K-pop market. He also led international collaborations to extend the global reach of Kobalt’s catalogue.

Before Kobalt, Miller helped launch and grow Global Talent Publishing into one of the UK’s most respected independents. His career also includes senior A&R and creative roles at Sony ATV UK, BMG Records UK, PWL Records UK, and time in Nashville with Terrace Music.

Commenting on the appointment, emPawa founder, Oluwatosin ‘Mr Eazi’ Ajibade, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Miller to emPawa Africa. His wealth of expertise and global network will strengthen our vision to put African music creators on the world stage while ensuring they receive the value and recognition they deserve.”

As Head of Publishing, Miller will drive emPawa’s Publishing strategy across Africa and internationally, focusing on catalogue growth, songwriter partnerships, sync opportunities and global expansion.