eTranzact Secures FIRS Nod to Power Nationwide E-Invoicing Platform

Nume Ekeghe

The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) approved eTranzact International Plc as a certified partner for the nationwide rollout of its e-invoicing platform.

The approval positions eTranzact as a key technology provider in the government’s drive to digitise tax administration, building on its earlier collaboration with FIRS under Tax Administration 2.0, which introduced VAT automation through secure API integration with banks.

The new e-invoicing platform, known as the Merchant Buyer Solution (MBS), will standardise digital invoicing across business-to-business, business-to-consumer, and business-to-government transactions.

In a statement, Acting Director of Tax Automation at FIRS, Mike Adoga, said the agency worked with the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) to ensure only providers with robust capacity were selected.

Chief of Staff to the executive Chairman of FIRS, Tayo Koleoso, explained that the providers were carefully selected based on their ability to deliver at scale. “NITDA’s role was critical in tightening data protection and cybersecurity on the platform, giving taxpayers confidence that their information is safe and the process is transparent,” he noted.

On his part, Niyi Toluwalope, MD/CEO of eTranzact International Plc, described e-invoicing as a platform for innovation in business-government interaction. “This recognition by the FIRS affirms our vision to be the preferred integrated financial technology platform for merchants and consumers. For us, e-invoicing is more than compliance. It is an opportunity to transform the way businesses interact with government, creating transparency, efficiency and value for every stakeholder.”