CardCentre, MTN Nigeria Unveil Eco-friendly SIM Cards

Cardcentre Nigeria Limited, a subsidiary of Chams HoldCo and Africa’s leading smart card manufacturer, is taking innovation and sustainability to the next level with the launch of eco-friendly SIM cards across the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

This pioneering initiative, developed in collaboration with MTN Nigeria, was officially unveiled in Lagos and marks a significant advancement in the country’s telecommunications sector.

“We are proud to collaborate with MTN Nigeria on this innovative project. Our biodegradable SIM cards mark an important step toward a greener future for telecommunications,” said Lekan Latona, Chief Executive Officer of CardCentre.

“At MTN Nigeria, we are passionate about positively impacting both the environment and our communities. This partnership with CardCentre underscores our commitment to sustainability and innovation, while also supporting local businesses and stimulating economic growth through strategic alliances,” stated Tobe Okigbo, Chief Corporate Services and Sustainability Officer at MTN Nigeria.