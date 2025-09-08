  • Monday, 8th September, 2025

CardCentre, MTN Nigeria Unveil Eco-friendly SIM Cards

Business | 17 seconds ago

Cardcentre Nigeria Limited, a subsidiary of Chams HoldCo and Africa’s leading smart card manufacturer, is taking innovation and sustainability to the next level with the launch of eco-friendly SIM cards across the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS). 

This pioneering initiative, developed in collaboration with MTN Nigeria, was officially unveiled in Lagos and marks a significant advancement in the country’s telecommunications sector. 

“We are proud to collaborate with MTN Nigeria on this innovative project. Our biodegradable SIM cards mark an important step toward a greener future for telecommunications,” said Lekan Latona, Chief Executive Officer of CardCentre.

“At MTN Nigeria, we are passionate about positively impacting both the environment and our communities. This partnership with CardCentre underscores our commitment to sustainability and innovation, while also supporting local businesses and stimulating economic growth through strategic alliances,” stated Tobe Okigbo, Chief Corporate Services and Sustainability Officer at MTN Nigeria.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.