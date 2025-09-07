Oluwatodimu Ige: Breaking Statutes into Stories

With witty stories and plain language, Oluwatodimu Ige, better known as Oga_theLawyer, is reshaping how Nigerians see the law, stripping it of jargon to educate the public and build a legacy rooted not in profit, but in people. Vanessa Obioha writes

Scroll through Instagram long enough and you’ll likely stumble upon Oga_theLawyer’s page — the lawyer and serial entrepreneur translating legal jargon into everyday language for his more than 34,000 followers. From consumer rights in Nigeria to landlord–tenant disputes, Oga_theLawyer, born Oluwatodimu Ige, has built a reputation for turning the law into stories that stick.

“Storytelling is everything,” he said in a recent interview. “The human brain remembers stories more than statutes. When I post online, I don’t just say, ‘Section this of the Act says that.’ I wrap it in a story. People might forget the section, but they’ll remember the narrative.”

He illustrated with a scenario: “For example, instead of explaining landlord-tenant law in abstract terms, I’ll narrate a scenario about a tenant who came home one day and found the landlord had thrown his belongings outside. Instantly, people relate, share, and engage. Storytelling has made my brand approachable and trustworthy.”

For Ige, legal practice has always been about service, not spectacle. He waves away the idea that law begins and ends in the courtroom.

“Law is not just about litigation and drafting contracts; it’s about service,” he said. “A lot of people think law begins and ends in the courtroom, but that’s just one aspect. The courtroom is where disputes are resolved, but the public space is where those disputes can be prevented in the first place.”

Education, he argued, is a simplifying tool for his profession. “A more informed society creates fewer avoidable conflicts.” According to him, knowledge flows freely when justice is more accessible. Therefore, his social media posts are not distractions from his profession but extensions of it. They are tools to build a more informed society where conflicts are avoided before they ever reach a judge’s bench.

“I see myself as standing at a bridge between legal practice and public enlightenment.”

Simplifying the law, however, comes with its own risks. Over-simplification can dilute meaning, but Ige avoids this by reminding himself that the law was written for people, not just lawyers. “The temptation for lawyers is to hide behind Latin phrases and technical language, but the real test of mastery is whether you can explain a principle to a non-lawyer and they grasp it immediately.”

Hence, he strips law of its Latin clutter and dresses it in relatable narratives.

“For instance, instead of quoting the tort of trespass verbatim, I’ll say, ‘If someone eats your meat in the fridge without permission, that’s trespass.’ Instantly, the concept lands. If a trending Nollywood movie has a contract dispute, I’ll reference it. That way, the audience sees the law not as something abstract but as something alive and connected to their daily realities.”

Away from the camera, Ige’s professional affiliations cut across arbitration, debt recovery, and corporate governance. Each, he said, offers a different lens for problem-solving.

“Arbitration sharpens my ability to resolve conflicts without unnecessary hostility. Debt recovery trains my resilience because you often have to chase payments diplomatically but firmly. Corporate governance, meanwhile, broadens my horizon by forcing me to always ask the “big picture” questions.”

He brings the same clarity to negotiations. For him, the best deals are not won by shouting but by patience, preparation, and empathy.

“Negotiation is not about who can shout the loudest or pound the table the hardest,” he explained. “It’s about listening deeply, reading the room, and knowing when to press and when to pause. A good negotiator doesn’t just push for his client’s interest blindly; he studies the other side’s pain points. If you understand what the other party is afraid of losing, you can craft a win-win solution.”

He cited a negotiation where the other party resisted an aggressive payment plan. “It wasn’t that they couldn’t pay,” he recalled. “They were worried about cash flow stability.” Once he recognised their fear, he restructured the deal into staggered payments. Both parties walked away satisfied.

Ige is also vocal about the shortcomings of legal education in Nigeria.

“Our legal education is still too theoretical,” he said. “We must move from classrooms overloaded with statutes to practice-oriented training. Imagine if law students regularly participated in simulated court sessions or drafted mock corporate contracts; their transition into practice would be smoother.”

For him, the next generation of lawyers must also be trained in digital tools. “A lawyer without digital fluency,” he warned, “is already outdated. Nigerian law schools need to prepare students for a future where artificial intelligence, blockchain, and data privacy will dominate legal discourse,” he added.

Sitting on boards across real estate, healthcare, aviation and energy, Ige has learned to apply the law as both shield and compass. He is the voice that says, “Should we do this, and if we do, how do we protect ourselves legally?”

“Take healthcare, for example. Beyond profit margins, there are ethical, regulatory, and liability concerns. My legal training ensures those concerns are considered before decisions are made. That foresight is law’s greatest contribution to business,” he continued.

His choices of where to serve are guided not by money alone but by values. “I’ve turned down offers where the money was attractive but the long-term vision was vague or ethically questionable. Legacy matters more to me than quick profit,” he insisted.

That belief is anchored in faith. His mornings begin with scripture; his evenings are spent in quiet journalling or with his family. His Christian values, he said, remind him that the power law gives must be exercised with compassion. “Clients feel safe when they know your word is your bond.”

But perhaps nothing grounds him like fatherhood. Raising two daughters, Ige has found leadership lessons more profound than any courtroom battle. “Fatherhood has been my greatest leadership school,” he said. “It reminds me daily that legacy is not what you leave in the bank but what you leave in people, starting with your children. Titles will fade, but impact endures.”

From drone regulations in aviation to the global shift toward renewable energy, Ige’s practice touches evolving frontiers. Yet his message to Nigerians is refreshingly simple: “The law is not your enemy. It is your shield. Don’t run from it; understand it, use it, and it will protect you.”

This perhaps explains why many follow him online, why his short, witty videos and posts spark conversations about rights and justice. As Oga_theLawyer, Ige is committed to making justice not an abstract promise, but an everyday reality.