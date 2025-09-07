In Joint Operation, Troops Eliminate over 30 Insurgents in North-east, Recover Weapons from Armed Herders in Benue

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) yesterday said that the Air Component of Operation Hadin Kai (AC OPHK), in collaboration with surface forces, eliminated over 30 insurgents during a decisive joint operation.

This is just as troops killed one armed herder during clearance operations, in Logo LGA of Benue State, and recovered weapons.



A statement by the Director of Public Relations and Information, NAF, Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, stated that the decisive joint operation was a demonstration of the troops’ unwavering commitment to defending the nation.

This comes as the Nigerian Army Resource Centre bade farewell to its former Director General, Major General Garba Wahab (rtd.), in a colourful send-off ceremony in Abuja.



Ejodame said the operation, conducted on Friday, took place at Dar-el-Jamal village in Bama Local Government Area of Borno State, following reports of a heavy insurgent engagement against friendly forces.



“Acting swiftly on the situation report, the Air Component of Operation Hadin Kai deployed an Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) and Air Interdiction (AI) mission. En route, the aircrew established contact with ground forces in Banki, who confirmed that reinforcements were already moving to support troops.



“On arrival at Dar-el-Jamal, the aircrew visually identified friendly forces before ISR scans revealed insurgents fleeing northwards from the town towards nearby bushes.



“In a series of three precise and successive strikes, the fleeing terrorists were decisively engaged, resulting in the neutralisation of over 30 insurgents. Shortly afterwards, reinforcement troops arrived at the location, secured the area, and stabilised the situation,” he said.



Ejodame further revealed that this coordinated success highlights the seamless synergy between air and ground forces, underscoring the effectiveness of joint efforts in counterinsurgency operations.

This, he said, also reinforces the Nigerian Armed Forces’ resolve to dismantle terrorist networks, protect vulnerable communities, and restore lasting peace to the North-east and beyond.



He reassured the public that the NAF, working closely with sister services and other security agencies, will continue to take deliberate and collaborative actions to ensure the safety and security of all citizens across the country.

In a related development, the troops of Operation Whirl Stroke killed one armed herder during clearance operations in Logo LGA of Benue State.



A military source revealed that an AK-47 rifle, 19 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition, and other items were recovered.

According to the source, troops also responded to clashes in Kwande and Guma LGAs, diffusing tensions and evacuating an injured farmer to the hospital.

Meanwhile, the former Director General of the Nigerian Army Resource Centre, Major General Wahab (rtd.), bowed out of office in style.

Speaking at the send-off ceremony organised in his honour, the former Director General said that the culture of the environment is pivotal in developing military strategy.

In his valedictory speech, General Wahab said: “I was asked to describe an event, and the person interviewing me was the Commandant of the school. I was looking down, and he said he couldn’t believe or trust me because I wasn’t looking him straight in the eye. I told him that, in my culture, you don’t look your supervisor in the eye—it is considered a sign of defiance. In your culture, it’s acceptable; in mine, it’s not.

“Sometimes, what is wrong in one place might be right in another.”