Wanted Sujimoto CEO Pledges to Report to EFCC, Denies Allegation

*Enugu state accuses investor of N5.7bn fraud

Boluwatife Enome

Sujimoto CEO, Olasijibomi Ogundele, yesterday, released a video denying allegations of fraud and insisted he was not a fugitive after he was declared wanted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

This was as the Enugu State Government has accused Ogundele, of defrauding the state of N5.7 billion, noting that Ogundele vanished into thin air after he was paid the said sum for the construction of 22 Smart Green Schools in different parts of the state.



In a statement signed by Enugu’s Commissioner for Information and Communication, Dr. Malachy Agbo, yesterday, the State government also accused Ogundele of premeditated fraud, explaining that while he presented a bond issued by Jaiz Bank to secure the contract, he used the company’s Zenith Bank account registered with the state’s Ministry of Works and Infrastructure to receive the said payment, making it impossible for the State to hold Jaiz Bank liable.



The EFCC, in a statement earlier yesterday, said it was looking for Ogundele – a Lagos-based businessman and Chief Executive Officer of Sujimoto Luxury Construction Limited – over alleged diversion of funds and money laundering.

The anti-graft agency, in a notice signed by its spokesperson, Dele Oyewale, described Ogundele as a 44-year-old indigene of Ori-Ade Local Government Area of Osun State.



“Ogundele is a 44-year-old indigene of Ori-Ade Local Government of Osun State and his last known address is: G 29, Banana Island, Ikoyi, Lagos State,” the EFCC said. “Anybody with useful information as to his whereabouts should please contact the Commission in its offices.”



However, on a passionate appeal recorded on video, Ogundele denied culpability.

“I’m not a thief, I’m not a fugitive. This is a contract between my company and the Enugu State Government. Enugu State Government asked me to help them build a couple of things, a couple of projects, which was very interesting,” he said while sobbing.



According to him, the contract later shifted focus to ambitious projects, including a proposed 69-storey building. “I designed it and gave it to him. He said, okay, keep it aside. He said, while you’re waiting for this, please help me do this course. That we have money, but we don’t have people that can do it.”



Ogundele claimed he mobilised 42 engineers to Enugu, took up residence in the state, and worked across local governments despite difficult conditions, including being shot at in some communities.

“I told the government, I said, this project is impossible because of the price, the pricing, the cost of it is too low to build. The government said, don’t worry, just help me do this course. And later, you will make money from this course, but you make money from the other projects,” he explained.



He said the project was frustrated as inflation and security challenges worsened. “When we took the contract, cement was 7,000. By the time we left, cement was 10,000. Sometimes, when in the villages, my staff are being shot at… but at the end of the day, things went sour between myself and the government.”

Ogundele added that he remained on the project until its collapse.



“Till the last day, I was in the project. Then I asked them, how much have we spent on the project? And I put my foot down. They took us to court, and we told the court, we don’t want to fight with the government. Let’s agree, let’s agree. How much do we owe you? And I was in agreement with them, and now they took me. Now they declare me wanted.”

He accused the authorities of damaging his reputation and vowed to clear his name. “They destroyed my company, they abused me. But I’m going to go there. I’m going to the EFCC office. I’m going to go and claim my name. In the last two, three years, prices have just gone crazy. If I am doing my project, it’s delayed… the economy went sour on me.”



The EFCC has not yet formally responded to Ogundele’s video claims.

Meanwhile, Agbo, in the statement explained: “For the avoidance of doubt, on July 2, 2024, the Enugu State Government awarded a contract in the sum of N11,457,930,950.52 to Sujimoto Luxury Construction Ltd for the construction of 22 Smart Schools (buildings only) in six months starting from the date of the acceptance of the award.

“The Enugu State Government paid the sum of N5,762,565,475.25, representing 50 per cent of the contract sum, in order to fast-track the projects at all the sites.