Varsity Don Urges FG to Review Transport Policy, Reduces Carnage on Highways

Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja

Piqued by the attendant carnage on Nigeria highways and other hazardous health-related issues, a university lecturer, Professor Adetunji Adeyinka, has tasked the federal government to urgently review the transport policy in the country and encourage people to commute via non-automobile modes of transport.

Professor Adeyinka made this call while speaking as the guest lecturer at 30th inaugural lecture of Federal University, Lokoja, yesterday

Adeyinka explained that automobiles use fossil fuels that produce hydrocarbons and substances that are harmful to the environment and human health.

In his paper titled, ‘Unplanned Cities, The Dilemma of The Transport Planning and Development in Nigeria’, Adeyinka stated that over 1.61 million people have died on highways across the globe.

According to him, “There is a need to construct and rehabilitate the existing roads to accommodate modern vehicular traffic. There should be provision of some basic transport facilities such as pedestrian walkways, Zebra crossing and street lights.”

He pointed out that provision of pedestrian walkways will encourage students to walk to schools and make them healthier.

He noted that it is necessary to encourage the design and construction of bicycle paths that will run alongside the main roads, stressing that this will reduce the pressure on public transport and personal vehicles. The bicycle is seen as an ecological and low-cost alternative to meet the mobility needs of people.

“This mode of transportation is common in European countries most especially in the Italian city of Venice and Braga in Portugal. Priority should be given to routine maintenance of road networks by the three tiers of government.

“Through regular sensitisation and sanitation exercises, there should be a change in the attitude of citizens towards the maintenance of road transport infrastructure and drainage facilities so as to enhance free flow of water. In order to reduce traffic congestion, this lecture recommends that mass transit and light rail should be introduced in Nigerian cities and other African countries.

“This will, no doubt, reduce the volume of vehicular movement on roads. These modes of transport are more environmental-friendly and sustainable for urban mobility compared to large number of para-transit modes of transportation.

“The operation of motorcycles and tricycles should be restricted to the feeder roads because, apart from the fact that they carry few passengers, their operation on highways poses significant safety risks.

“Their mode of operation is worrisome as they mingle and compete with heavy-duty vehicles on highway.”