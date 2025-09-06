TFN Inducts 502 Professionals, 93 School Leaders into Fellowship Program

Teach For Nigeria (TFN) has inducted the ninth and fifth cohorts of Fellows and school leaders, respectively, into its fellowship program.

The 2025 cohort, trained under the theme “One Classroom, Infinite Possibilities. The Future Is Now!” has been equipped with essential pedagogical and leadership skills needed to transform communities, classrooms and empower students in underserved schools across Lagos and Ogun States. TFN is a nationwide movement dedicated to expanding educational opportunities for all children in Nigeria.

In 2017, it launched its fellowship program and to date, has successfully placed 2463 Fellows across public primary and secondary schools in Lagos, Ogun, Kaduna, and Oyo states. This year, over 40,000 expressions of interest; however, only 502 Fellows and 93 school leaders were inducted to join the 2025 cohort.

Delivering the welcome remark, Chief Executive Officer of TFN, Mrs. Molade Adeniyi urged fellows and School Leaders to see themselves as nation-builders. Speaking on the theme “One Classroom, Infinite Possibilities: The Future is Now!”

She reminded them that every classroom holds the potential to shape doctors, engineers, artists, and leaders, that every child can learn and thrive, and that the future cannot wait. “You are no longer just individuals; you are part of a movement determined to reimagine education in Nigeria,” she said.

The keynote address was delivered by Mrs. Rhoda Odigboh, Chief Executive Officer of Kizazi, who emphasised the transformative role of Teach For Nigeria and urged the new Fellows and school leaders to harness this journey in driving sustainable change in Nigeria’s education system.

In his Goodwill message, Ogun state commissioner for science and technology, Professor Abayomi Arigbabu, represented by Bolaji Adedipe commended Teach For Nigeria for their excellent work assuring a continued support from the state government

Over the next two years, the 2025 Fellows will serve as full-time teachers in underserved communities in Lagos and Ogun States, receiving ongoing support from Teach For Nigeria and its partner organisations as they address systemic challenges hindering children from reaching their full potential.

As TFN continues to advance its mission, it calls on government agencies, private sector actors, civil society organisations, and citizens to support this transformative movement.