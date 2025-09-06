Sokoto Reinforces Security Apparatus With New Vehicles, Motorcycles 

Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto

In a bold move to combat the scourge of banditry and insecurity, the Sokoto State Government has procured 10 brand-new Hilux patrol vans and 150 motorcycles to bolster the fight against criminal elements in the state.

The vehicles and motorcycles were formally presented to representatives of the Police, Army, Air Force, and Department of State Services (DSS) by the Secretary to the State Government, Muhammad Bello Sifawa, in a ceremony held at the Government House.

According to Sifawa, the procurement of the vehicles and motorcycles is a direct response to the request made by the security agencies for logistical support to enhance their operations against insecurity in the state.

“The Sokoto State Government is committed to supporting our security agencies in their efforts to keep our state safe and secure,” Sifawa said. “These vehicles and motorcycles will undoubtedly enhance the capacity of our security operatives to respond effectively to security challenges in the state.”

The 10 vehicles are in addition to the 170 vehicles earlier procured and distributed by the Ahmed Aliyu-led administration since inception, aimed at equipping security operatives to effectively combat banditry.

The breakdown of the allocation indicates that the police and Army received four Hilux vans each, while the DSS and Air Force received one vehicle each. For the motorcycles, the Army received 20, the police received 15, and the Air Force received four.

Speaking on behalf of the benefiting agencies, the Sokoto State Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Musa, commended Governor Ahmed Aliyu for his swift response to their request for additional logistical support.

“We are grateful for the governor’s commitment to supporting our efforts to keep the state safe,” Musa said. “These vehicles and motorcycles will be deployed strictly for the purpose they were provided, and we assure the public that we will do everything in our power to secure every part of the state.”

The procurement of the vehicles and motorcycles is a significant boost to the security apparatus in Sokoto State, and it is expected to have a profound impact on the fight against banditry and insecurity in the state.

As the security agencies take delivery of the new vehicles and motorcycles, residents of Sokoto State can rest assured that their government is doing everything in its power to keep them safe and secure.

The move is also a testament to the Sokoto State Government's commitment to supporting the security agencies in their efforts to combat insecurity, and it is expected to serve as a deterrent to criminal elements operating in the state.

With the procurement of the vehicles and motorcycles, the Sokoto State Government has sent a clear message that it will not tolerate any form of criminality in the state, and that it will do everything in its power to protect the lives and property of its citizens.