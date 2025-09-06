Rising Insecurity: Sule Opts for Technological Warfare 

Igbawase Ukumba in Lafia

The Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, as reiterated his commitment to supporting security agencies with technological gadgets to enhance surveillance and intelligence gathering towards tackling the rising insecurity in the state.

The Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the governor on Public Affairs, Peter Ahemba, stated this at a bimonthly press conference yesterday in Lafia.

According to the governor’s aide, the state government has already engaged a reputable security firm, and discussions have reached advanced levels on the gadgets required and the quantity needed to complement the current efforts of the security agencies.

He explained that the state was considering acquiring Closed Circuit Televisions (CCTVs), drones, among others, as part of measures to tackle the rising kidnapping and other insecurity in all parts of the state.

Given the growing concern of insecurity around the Lafia flyover and underpass, Ahemba said that the government had deployed Nasarawa Youths Empowerment Agency (NAYEA) personnel to man the area.

He reinstated the call on politicians to desist from premature campaigns ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The SSA said that the governor was concentrating on delivering on his four-year mandate and had not declared an intention to contest any election in 2027 despite calls by different groups from Nasarawa North Senatorial District.

He further said that the state government, through the Universal Basic Education Board, had revoked the nine contracts for the construction of schools for carrying out shoddy work.

He further said that the government had procured 16, 000 plastic and wooden chairs to be distributed to primary schools across the state to ensure that the students have comfort to learn.