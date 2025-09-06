Norrenberger Awarded Best Workplace in Financial Services-Nigeria 2025 by Great Place to Work

Sunday Okobi

Norrenberger, the leading integrated financial services group in Nigeria, has been recognised and awarded as the Best Workplace in Financial -Nigeria 2025, by Great Place to Work (GPTW).

This marks the first time Norrenberger has received this award in the financial services category, further strengthening its reputation as one of Nigeria’s most people-focused financial institutions.

The management stated that the company has previously earned other recognitions from GPTW, underscoring its consistency in building an exceptional workplace.

Speaking on the recognition, the Group Managing Director of Norrenberger, Tony Edeh, said: “We are truly honoured to be recognized as one of the Best Workplaces in Financial Services in Nigeria in 2025. This award reflects our culture -one that values people, inspires innovation, and empowers our employees to deliver exceptional financial solutions.”

He added that at Norrenberger, “we believe that when people thrive, the business thrives, and this recognition further strengthens our resolve to keep investing in our people.”

Also commenting on the award, the Group Head of People and Culture, Norrenberger, Gift Etameta, said: “This award is especially meaningful because it reflects the voices of our people and validates the deliberate steps we have taken to build a truly people-first workplace. At Norrenberger, we are committed to fostering a culture where employees feel valued, supported, inspired, and empowered to always give their best.”

The Great Place to Work certification process evaluates companies based on employee feedback, workplace practices, and culture audit. Norrenberger’s recognition, therefore, demonstrates its alignment with global standards in employee engagement, diversity and inclusion, and organisational trust.

This award came on the heels of several other achievements by Norrenberger in 2025, reinforcing its position as one of Nigeria’s fastest-growing and most people-focused financial institutions, the management noted.

Norrenberger is the leading industry integrated financial services group that provides individuals and institutions with a comprehensive range of financial products and services, including Investments, Pensions, Lending, and Insurance.

“Our component companies are licensed, authorised and regulated by either the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), National Pension Commission (PenCom) or National Insurance Commission (NAICOM),” the managing director stated further.



