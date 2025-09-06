  • Saturday, 6th September, 2025

NOA Intensifies Multi-media Enlightenment Campaigns in Ekiti

Nigeria | 26 minutes ago

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan 

The National Orientation Agency (NOA) has stepped up its five nationwide enlightenment campaigns in Ekiti State using a multi-media engagement strategy.

The NOA Director-General, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, while flagging off the campaigns in Ado Ekiti, emphasized the use of television, radio and digital platforms to reach citizens with key messages on civic responsibility, disaster preparedness, government programmes, value reorientation and respect for Nigeria’s identity and symbols.

Representing the Director General, the Director of Civic, Values and Democracy Education, Dr. Olukemi Afolayan, featured on Ekiti TV’s “E Jiire”, NTA’s “The Platform”, and Ebi Nla Radio 102.3FM, to sensitize the public on government interventions such as NELFUND, Conditional Cash Transfer, GEEP, NYIF, and the SUPA Project.

She also outlined NOA’s community outreach strategies—including town hall meetings, advocacy visits, school engagements, and market sensitization—while highlighting innovative tools such as the Agency’s CLHEEAN AI platform and the Weekly Explainer e-journal for wider reach, particularly among the youth.

Afolayan then reaffirmed the commitment of the Agency to deepening civic values and fostering collective responsibility towards national development.

