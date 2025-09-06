Jetour X70 Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle Boosts Fuel Efficiency, Promotes Green Energy

Bennett Oghifo

In this era when motorists are very concerned about fuel efficiency, Jetour is one brand that many auto enthusiasts worry little about because the models are built to deliver more power and torque with as little fuel as possible.

This is even more with the Plug-in hybrid electric versions that promote fuel efficiency and green initiative, saving the owner more money and saving the environment. So, you can switch from petrol to electric driving at your convenience.

The Jetour X70 Plug-in Hybrid, coming with extra features like Driver and Passenger, Curtain and Rear Airbags, Hill-Start and Hill-Decent Assist Control, Electronic Parking Brake and 360° Surrounding Camera (2D/3D Panoramic Parking) is a vehicle to watch out for.

Other extra features are Lane Departure Warning System, Emergency braking/High Speed, Forward/Backward Collision, Lateral Collision (BSD/DOW) and Traffic Jam Assist.

It also has a 19-rim tyre size, Electronic Gear Shifting System, five Drive Modes Selector (EV, HEV, Eco, Sport and Normal), and Adaptive Cruise Control.

The LCD Touch Screen size is 10.23-inch, while the Phone Mirroring, Bluetooth, Digital Surrounding Recorder, Wireless Charger, Voice command Wi-Fi and Panoramic Roof are additional features.

The air conditioner comes with an Air Purification function, just as the Outside Rear View Mirror is auto fold with Electric and Heating functions.

The driver and passenger seats are powered, both with heater and ventilation. Also provided is an 8 Hi-Fi Sony Speaker and all other features in the regular X70.

With this vehicle, you have no cause for worry about charging, as provision has been made for fast charging, slow charging, engine charging and brake force charging. So, while driving with petrol power, the engine is charging the battery.

The vehicle is powered by a 1.5 Litre Turbo/Plug-in Hybrid engine, with a battery power of 19.43kWh and two dedicated hybrid transmissions.

Jetour was named the “Fastest Growing Auto Brand of the Year” at the Nigeria Auto Journalists Association (NAJA) awards held December 2024 in Lagos. This award recognizes Jetour’s rapid growth and commitment to innovation, customer satisfaction/acceptance, and creating unique driving experiences.

Organizers of the award made up of renowned auto journalists cutting across print, electronic and online in Nigeria, stated that the award was a result of the rapid acceptability and patronage of the brand shortly after it was introduced in the country.

Jetour focuses on creating SUVs that offer a blend of technology, comfort, and affordability for families and adventure seekers.

The brand’s name, “Jetour,” translates to “convenient travel” in Chinese. Jetour has firmly established its reputation, particularly in the SUV and crossover market.

The company says it is offering a vehicle with solid after-sales services, genuine spare parts, dedicated technical back-up/support as well as a warranty of 5 years/150,000 kilometres, whichever comes first.