Akpan & Oduma YouTube Movie Hits 500,000 Views in 7 Days, Says Wale Adenuga

Sunday Okobi

The management of WAP TV has announced that the comedy movie titled ‘Akpan & Oduma: The Movie’ has hit a massive commercial and critical success, as it has been watched over 500,000 times within just seven days after it was uploaded on its YouTube channel ‘waptvchannel’.

It added that the movie has also been getting positive reviews from thousands of audience members online.

Wale Adenuga Jnr., the producer of Akpan & Oduma, told journalists that: “Since we launched the ‘Akpan & Oduma’ Comedy Skit Series in 2014, the multiple videos have amassed over 300 million views across YouTube & Facebook, and have quickly become one of the most-popular comedy brands in Nigeria’s digital media.

“This success has also led to fans of the series constantly asking us for more. We waited until the right time, and since we released ‘Akpan & Oduma: The Movie’ on our YouTube Channel ‘waptvchannel’, we are pleased at the viewership and feedback we have been receiving.”

The Akpan & Oduma YouTube movie stars the main titular characters, Akpan and Oduma, along with some trending comedy superstars, including Apankufor, Lalude, Jennifer Nnoruga, Sinmileoluwa Hassan, and others; as well as the much-loved regular supporting characters, Patoski, Chief Olododo, Sister Bridget, Brother Shangalo, and Omonla.

Adenuga stated that the comedy blockbuster, ‘Akpan & Oduma: The Movie’ was released on YouTube on August 11, 2025, where it has been viewed over 500,000 times. ‘Akpan & Oduma’ comedy skits are available on the Facebook page: ‘Akpan and Oduma’ with over 300,000 followers, as well as the YouTube Channel: “waptvchannel” with over 800,000 subscribers.