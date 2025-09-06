Africa’s Security Landscape Demands Dynamic Responses, Says Agwai

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

A former Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Martin Luther Agwai (rtd), has said that Africa’s security landscape demands dynamic responses — leveraging both traditional and emerging approaches — driven by collaboration, information-sharing, and mutual support.

He added that while Africa is a continent brimming with potential — rich in resources, vibrant in culture, and resilient in spirit, it faces persistent challenges — from peacekeeping and counter-terrorism to sustainable development and good governance.

He said collective responsibility among Africa armed forces would ensure that these challenges are transformed into opportunities for the good of the people.

This, he said, required unwavering commitment, strategic foresight, and unity among us as defence professionals and stakeholders.

Agwai, who is also Board Vice President of International Institute for African Defense, Security, and Governance (IIADSGOV) disclosed this on Thursday during a courtesy visit to African Defence Attaches in Washington DC.

He explained that IIADSGOV is an independent, pan-African defense and security training and research institute based in Washington, D.C, United States, with a Country Office in Nigeria that also serves as the Regional Coordination Office for the ECOWAS sub-region.

“As defence attaches and security experts, we are the custodians of peace, catalysts for stability, and advocates of professionalism within our armed forces.

“Let us remember that true leadership in defence is rooted not just in capacity and strength but also in integrity, discipline, and the unwavering commitment to serve our nations and peoples.

“It is incumbent upon us to foster trust, enhance cooperation, and share knowledge to build resilient security architectures across Africa.

“In this era of rapid technological change and evolving threats, innovation and partnerships are critical.

“Africa’s security landscape demands dynamic responses—leveraging both traditional and emerging approaches—driven by collaboration, information-sharing, and mutual support working with organised private sector like our institute.”

Agwai said they must be reminded that AU Agenda 2063 envisions a unified, peaceful, and prosperous Africa driven by African solutions to African problems.

According to him, for defense, security, and governance, this means Africans must lead initiatives to build resilient institutions, foster regional cooperation, and implement policies tailored to our unique contexts.

Agwai noted that indigenous leadership ensures that strategies are culturally relevant, sustainable, and aligned with the values of the people.

He stressed that African-led efforts in security and governance strengthen sovereignty, reduce dependency on external actors, and build a continent capable of maintaining peace and stability autonomously.

Also, the Dean of the Association Brig-Gen. Philip Nyamali, the Defence Attache of the Republic of Malawi in Washington DC commended the institute for its efforts in promoting African defence, security and governance through strategic interventions through foreign military sales and direct commercial sales of defence articles, services and training programs offered by the institute.

He urged the institute to continue maintaining cooperation with the association from time to time by providing relevant information on upcoming conferences and training programmes for member countries of the association who are interested to take part and benefit from the programs of the institute.