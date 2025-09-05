Nigeria has been officially picked to host the 2027 edition of the Intra-African Trade Fair (IATF).

The Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr. Jumoke Oduwole, received the IATF flag on behalf of the country as Lagos was confirmed host city for the continental fair, during the opening ceremony of IATF2025 in Algiers.

Reflecting on the milestone, Chairman of the IATF Advisory Council and former President Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, said, “Since its inception, the IATF has rotated across our continent, leaving its unique legacy and improving with each host nation.

“Today we continue the proud tradition by announcing the country that will host IATF2027.”

With Lagos preparing to welcome the world in 2027, the IATF mission continues its quest to deepen trade, unlock investment, and connect Africa to itself and the world at large.

Organised by the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) in collaboration with the African Union Commission (AUC) and the AfCFTA Secretariat, the IATF brings together continental and global stakeholders to showcase goods and services, facilitate business-to-business (B2B) exchanges, and identify investment opportunities and solutions to trade challenges.

The fair was established to accelerate the implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) agreement which aims to create a single market for goods and services across Africa.

The platform also serves as a large marketplace where buyers and sellers, investors, and governments can connect, network, and close business deals.

African businesses have a unique opportunity to exhibit their goods and services to a global audience, thereby increasing their visibility.

Business-to-Business (B2B) and Business-to-Government (B2G) Exchanges.

Essentially, the fair facilitates direct engagement and exchange between businesses and between businesses and government entities.