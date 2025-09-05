Martha Agba Applauds Gov Otu, Deputy for Successful Northern Tour

Former House of Representatives aspirant, Dr. Martha Agba has congratulated the Governor of Cross River State, Prince Bassey Otu and his Deputy, Rt. Hon. Peter Agbe Odey, on the resounding success of their recently concluded five-day tour of Northern Cross River.

The Deputy Governor’s visit, which coincided with the 2025 New Yam Festivals across Bekwarra, Obanliku, Obudu, Ogoja, and Yala, went beyond cultural celebration to demonstrate the government’s commitment to responsive leadership.

The tour was marked by the direct delivery of more than ₦250 million worth of interventions, including the provision of boreholes, agricultural inputs, and youth empowerment projects tailored to the needs of local communities.

Dr. Agba particularly lauded Dr. Odey’s proactive approach in addressing pressing issues.

She highlighted his ₦5 million support to women farmers in Obudu as a practical example of the administration’s people-centered policies and swift responsiveness.

According to her, such targeted interventions underscore the inclusiveness and vision of the “People First” administration of Governor Bassey Otu.

She further noted that the overwhelming reception from traditional rulers, women, youths, and persons with disabilities during the tour is a clear reflection of the growing trust and confidence in the state government’s leadership.

Describing the Deputy Governor as “a man of strength and proven capacity,” Agba emphasized that his Northern Tour has set a new benchmark for participatory governance in Cross River State.

She affirmed that his ability to carry diverse stakeholders along is a sign of enduring political maturity and leadership depth.

In addition, she expressed appreciation to the leadership of the Northern Cross River Community Organisation (NORTHCCO), under the stewardship of High Chief Higgins Peter, for their robust participation in the tour.

She stressed that the growth and development of Cross River North remain a collective responsibility of all indigenes and stakeholders.

Agba urged the people of the region to continue to support the Deputy Governor and the administration of Governor Otu, noting that their partnership is vital to sustaining the momentum of progress already witnessed.