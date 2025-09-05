Lagos Embarks on Statewide Educational Needs Assessment Project to Drive Policy Reforms

Funmi Ogundare

The Lagos State Government, yesterday launched a comprehensive needs assessment project aimed at generating reliable and purpose-driven data to enhance the quality of basic education in the state and policy reforms.

The project targeting 1,238 public primary schools, vocational centers, inclusive units, and local government education authorities across the state, will involve surveys, school visits, and data analysis carried out in collaboration with its Project Implementation and Monitoring Unit (PIMU).

Findings will be used to inform short, medium, and long-term interventions, including infrastructure upgrades, teacher training, and policy reforms, among others.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, the Executive Chairman of State Universal Education Board (LASUBEB), Dr. Hakeem Babatunde Shittu described the initiative as a bold step towards evidence-driven planning that will strengthen basic education and ensure more effective resource allocation.

He noted that the assessment would provide valuable insights into the strengths and weaknesses of Lagos schools, enabling government to develop targeted solutions and create a better learning environment for pupils.

“This initiative is a testament to the Lagos State government’s unwavering commitment to improving the quality of basic education,” the chairman said. “The needs assessment project is not just about identifying challenges, it’s about finding solutions that will shape the future of our children and the education sector as a whole.”

Shittu commended teachers, school administrators, and local government education officers for their dedication to learners, while calling on all stakeholders; parents, communities, and education partners to actively participate in the process. He also expressed appreciation to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for his consistent support of basic education in the state.

“Together, we can build a brighter future for the next generation of Lagosians,” he added.

Speaking on the initiative, the Executive Assistant to the Governor on Project Implementation and Monitoring, Mr. Oluwasegun Sanwo-Olu explained that the project, which will span six weeks, will cover all primary schools, art and craft centers, computer centers, home economics centers, and Local Government Area (LGA) education offices, including schools in riverine and upland areas. He disclosed that 1,284 facilities will be assessed during the exercise.

“Over 200 assessors have been deployed for the project, working in groups to visit schools from Monday to Thursday and reviewing findings every Friday”, Sanwo-Olu stated.

He explained that the data collected will undergo multiple layers of verification before being analysed, with the final report submitted to the Lagos State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) and then to the governor for prompt action.

“The goal is to provide a development plan that any government; current or future, can rely on to make informed decisions on manpower, training, infrastructure, school expansion, accommodation, and transportation,” he said. “With areas experiencing high population influx, this data will guide where new schools should be established, while also addressing the unique challenges of riverine communities.”

He emphasised that the assessment will also evaluate whether LGA education offices are fit for purpose and recommend necessary renovations.

” Information technology tools will be deployed to enhance data gathering and analysis, positioning Lagos as a center of excellence in educational planning,” Sanwo-Olu said.

He thanked all stakeholders, including the executive chairman of SUBEB, for their support and commitment to transforming the education sector.