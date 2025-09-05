Lady, 21, Kills Father of Her Two Kids in Delta

Omon-Julius Onabu in Asaba

The issue of unrestrained domestic violence reared its ugly head again in Delta State as a 21-year-old lady has been arrested by the Delta State Police Command for allegedly stabbing her live-in lover to death during a fight.

The young woman, identified simply as Lilian, reportedly killed the father of her two children with a kitchen knife, which she allegedly picked up and used as a weapon in a fight with the 34-year-old man she had cohabited with for four years without formal marriage.

The state police command spokesman, Mr. Bright Edafe, a Superintendent of Police (SP), confirmed the arrest in a message made available to THISDAY in Asaba, yesterday.

The said Lilian had been co-habiting with the deceased 34-year-old man (whose identity was not disclosed) since she was 17 and they had two children.

The young woman, who spoke flawless English during interrogation, told the police that she dropped out while in the second year of Senior Secondary School (SS2).

Edafe said that during interrogation – a video clip of which was attached to the statement – the suspect admitted to stabbing her partner in the chest with a kitchen knife in the heat of a disagreement that turned violent.

The police spokesman, who appealed to parents to take more interest in the education and training of their children, said: “She claimed he attempted to end their relationship, which led to a quarrel.

“She said that he beat her with a cane and smashed her head on the ground before she rushed to the kitchen to get a knife.

“When he advanced towards her despite warning him to stay away, she stabbed him.”