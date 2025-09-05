  • Friday, 5th September, 2025

Advisory Services Firm Lauds NNPC on New Appointments

Nigeria | 3 hours ago

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

Daris Tele Limited, a strategic communication, investment marketing, and regulatory compliance advisory services to energy sector stakeholders across Africa, has lauded the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) for its recent appointments.

The firm extended its heartfelt congratulations to NNPC, describing the appointment of Mr. Andy Odeh as Chief Corporate Communications Officer and Mrs. Morenike Adewunmi as Chief Relations Officer under the leadership of the Group Chief Executive Officer, Bayo Ojulari, as strategic.

“These appointments come at a pivotal moment as NNPC spearheads Nigeria’s energy transformation agenda, focusing on energy security, eliminating energy poverty, and increasing crude oil production to meet national and global demands,” a statement signed by the company’s Chief Executive, Tokunbo Olateru-Olagbegi, Chief Executive Officer, stated.

Odeh, the company said, brings over three decades of communications expertise across oil and gas, advertising, and broadcasting sectors, positioning him to drive NNPC’s communications strategy during this critical transformation period.

On the other hand, Adewunmi’s over 25 years of experience spanning legal, oil and gas, and government relations, according to the firm, will be instrumental in attracting investors into Nigeria’s gas sector and deep offshore exploration opportunities.

As NNPC prepares for its anticipated public listing on global stock exchanges, these appointments, it said, align with the company’s ambitious goal to increase energy sector investment by more than 40 per cent by 2030.

This strategic expansion, it stressed, will enhance Nigeria’s position as a leading energy producer while addressing domestic energy needs and positioning the country as a preferred destination for international energy investments.

“These distinguished professionals will play crucial roles in communicating NNPC’s vision for energy security and sustainable development,” said Olateru-Olagbegi, CEO of Daris Tele Limited.

“Their expertise will be vital in galvanising stakeholders and attracting the substantial investments needed to achieve our 2030 energy sector targets,”  the statement added.

Daris Tele Limited, an African-focused government relations firm specialising in energy sector strategic communication, investment marketing, and regulatory compliance advisory, pledged its full support to the new leadership team.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.