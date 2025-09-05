Advisory Services Firm Lauds NNPC on New Appointments

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja





Daris Tele Limited, a strategic communication, investment marketing, and regulatory compliance advisory services to energy sector stakeholders across Africa, has lauded the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) for its recent appointments.

The firm extended its heartfelt congratulations to NNPC, describing the appointment of Mr. Andy Odeh as Chief Corporate Communications Officer and Mrs. Morenike Adewunmi as Chief Relations Officer under the leadership of the Group Chief Executive Officer, Bayo Ojulari, as strategic.

“These appointments come at a pivotal moment as NNPC spearheads Nigeria’s energy transformation agenda, focusing on energy security, eliminating energy poverty, and increasing crude oil production to meet national and global demands,” a statement signed by the company’s Chief Executive, Tokunbo Olateru-Olagbegi, Chief Executive Officer, stated.

Odeh, the company said, brings over three decades of communications expertise across oil and gas, advertising, and broadcasting sectors, positioning him to drive NNPC’s communications strategy during this critical transformation period.

On the other hand, Adewunmi’s over 25 years of experience spanning legal, oil and gas, and government relations, according to the firm, will be instrumental in attracting investors into Nigeria’s gas sector and deep offshore exploration opportunities.

As NNPC prepares for its anticipated public listing on global stock exchanges, these appointments, it said, align with the company’s ambitious goal to increase energy sector investment by more than 40 per cent by 2030.

This strategic expansion, it stressed, will enhance Nigeria’s position as a leading energy producer while addressing domestic energy needs and positioning the country as a preferred destination for international energy investments.

“These distinguished professionals will play crucial roles in communicating NNPC’s vision for energy security and sustainable development,” said Olateru-Olagbegi, CEO of Daris Tele Limited.

“Their expertise will be vital in galvanising stakeholders and attracting the substantial investments needed to achieve our 2030 energy sector targets,” the statement added.

Daris Tele Limited, an African-focused government relations firm specialising in energy sector strategic communication, investment marketing, and regulatory compliance advisory, pledged its full support to the new leadership team.