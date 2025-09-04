WWB, PreCEFI Push for Women’s Digital Financial Inclusion in Nigeria

Sunday Ehigiator

Women’s World Banking (WWB), in partnership with the Presidential Committee on Economic and Financial Inclusion (PreCEFI), has convened a high-level stakeholders’ workshop in Abuja to accelerate women’s digital financial inclusion (WDFI) in Nigeria.

The workshop brought together key players from the public and private sectors, including the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement System (NIBSS), National Insurance Commission (NAICOM), Bank of Industry (BOI), Deposit Money Banks, Microfinance Institutions among others

Speaking at the event, Dr. Nurudeen Zauro, Technical Advisor on Economic and Financial Inclusion to the President, said the partnership between PreCEFI and WWB was vital to aligning national and global strategies. “Both prioritize listening to women, designing services around their realities, and scaling impact. This workshop is about accelerating progress towards Nigeria’s trillion-dollar economy aspiration,” he stated.

Also speaking, Uche Uzoebo, CEO of SANEF, praised WWB’s role in strengthening financial inclusion and stressed the importance of agent banking in reaching underserved women, particularly in Northern Nigeria. “This partnership will accelerate the penetration of agent banking and increase the number of women with access to financial services,” she said.

Elizabeth Gathai, Regional Head, Africa, Women’s World Banking, noted Nigeria’s unique opportunity to lead Africa in advancing women’s financial inclusion. “Boosting access to productive credit, halving financial exclusion in the North, and driving gender-intentional policies will be critical. WWB remains committed to building a more resilient and inclusive financial system for women,” she added.