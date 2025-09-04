Stock Market Drops by N1.35trn in Three Days as Profit-taking Persist

Kayode Tokede

The stock market section of the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) dropped by N1.35 trillion in the first three days in September 2025 amid investors profit-taking in large-mid capitalised quoted companies.

Specifically, the market capitlisation that opened trading in September 2025 at N88.769 trillion, dropped by N1.35 trillion in its Month-till-Date (MtD) to close yesterday at N87.416 trillion.

Analysis of trading numbers showed that in the first day trading day in September 2025, market capitalisation dropped by N362.8 billion to close at N88.407 trillion.

The following day, the market capitalisation depreciated by N622.95 billion or 0.7 per cent to close at N87.784 trillion.

The market capitalisation dropped further to N87.416 trillion, about N367.3 billion decline from N87.784 trillion the previous day.

Similarly, the NGX All-Share Index declined by 1.55 per cent or 2,138.34 basis points to close September 3, 2025 at 138,157.16 basis points.

On market outlook, Afrinvest Limited said, “We expect cautious trading sessions as lingering profit-taking and weak investor sentiment exert pressure on key sectors, likely extending the market’s downward trend.”

Meanwhile, at the close of trading activities yesterday, the market sentiment remained subdued, as shown by a negative breadth with 14 stocks advancing compared to 43 decliners.

Secure Electronic Technology recorded the highest price gain of 9.09 per cent to close at 96 kobo, per share. Consolidated Hallmark Holdings followed with a gain of 8.53 per cent to close at N4.20, while John Holts rose by 7.94 per cent to close at N6.80, per share.

Cadbury Nigeria appreciated by 5.45 per cent to close at N58.00, while Wema Bank rose by 5.31 per cent to close at N20.80, per share.

On the other hand, DAAR Communications, Learn Africa and Legend Internet led the losers’ chart by 10 per cent each to close at 90 kobo, N7.02 and N4.77 respectively, per share.

AXA Mansard Insurance followed with a decline of 9.95 per cent to close at N14.39, while Universal Insurance declined by 9.60 per cent to close at N1.13, per share.

Meanwhile, the total volume of trade increased by 19.34 per cent to 482.761 million units, valued at N19.673 billion, and exchanged in 28,193 deals. Transactions in the shares of Access Holdings topped the activity chart with 43.033 million shares valued at N1.101 billion. Fidelity Bank followed with 40.129 million shares worth N843.768 million, while Guaranty Trust Holding Company (GTCO) traded 34.846 million shares valued at N3.158 billion.

United Bank for Africa (UBA) traded 33.430 million shares valued at N1.535 billion, while AIICO Insurance transacted 29.079 million shares worth N91.571 million.