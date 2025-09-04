Propak Set to Hold 12th Edition of Printing Packaging Exhibition  

Propak West Africa has said that it will next week hold the 12 edition of West Africa’s leading exhibition and conference for the packaging, plastics, printing and processing industries.

“Shortly the doors at the Landmark Centre, Lagos will be open and welcome more than 5,500 industry professionals all eager to discover the latest technology and equipment for their organisations, factories and supply lines. If you haven’t already, make sure you register to attend and witness for yourself more than 250 global brands who could be the missing link to take your business to the next level.

“As ever the exhibition floor is packed full of companies that make up the global and regional leaders in the manufacturing space and there are live working machines to witness across all four halls of the Landmark Centre. Whether its new plastic packaging, sachets for food or labels for pharmaceuticals, all is available at Propak,” it said in a stataement.

“Off the floor there’s lots to discover across the three days in the conference rooms with each day tailored to suit a slightly different segment of the industry. The first day sees the Propak West Africa Summit – Shaping the Future of Packaging, a high-impact conference designed specifically for production and packaging professionals across the region, with a sharp focus on innovation, efficiency, and sustainability in manufacturing and packaging operations.

“Speakers- The speaker line up includes Segun Ajayi-Kadir, DG, Manufacturers Association of Nigeria, Engr. Dr Dele Abioye, MD, BUA Foods as well as leading executives from Guinness Nigeria, UAC Foods, PZ Wilmar, Diageo, Sonnex Packaging and many more,” it added.