Organisers of Delta Principal’s Cup Pick Sept 18 for Kickoff 

The quest to unseat Ogbomro Grammar School, Ogbomro, Uvwie, as the winners of the Delta Principal’s Cup sponsored by Zenith Bank has started after the organisers of the tournament released a timeline for the 2025 edition.

Ogbomro Grammar School, Ogbomro, Uvwie, defeated Umutu Secondary School 2-0 in the final of the seventh edition of the revamped Principal’s Cup played on November 7, 2024 at the Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba, Delta State.

According to the 2025 Timeline, the registration by schools for the competition will take place between Monday, September 8, and Friday, September 12 at various secondary schools within Delta State.

The organisers said there will be press briefing on Tuesday, September 16 at the Ministry’s Conference Room before the official kick-off of the tournament at the St. Patrick’s College, Asaba, on Thursday, September 18, with the state Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, expected to take the official kick-off of the eight edition of the championships.

The organisers also announced that the preliminary stage of the Zenith Bank/Delta Principal Cup will take place across all the Local Government Areas of the state from Monday, September 22 and will end on Thursday, September 25, with screening taking place each day before the kickoff of games by 2pm everyday.

The tournament will continue with Zonal Matches at eight designated venues within the state between Tuesday, September 30, and Thursday, October 2, while the final eight teams will play their quarterfinal games on Tuesday, October 7, at four designated venues to be determined based on the location of qualified schools.

The semifinal games will be take place on Thursday, October 9, at two venues to be determined based on the location of qualified schools as the third place and final comes up Thursday, October 16, at the Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba  

