EU, International IDEA Launch Project to Strengthen Civil Society in Nigeria

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

European Union (EU) and International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance (International IDEA) have launched CSO Strengthening Bridge (EU CSO-Bridge) project, an initiative designed to enhance the credibility of civil society organisations (CSOs) and improve regulatory and operational environment in Nigeria.



Funded by the EU and implemented by International IDEA, the project will run for 36 months and build on the gains of the recently concluded EU-funded Agents for Citizen-driven Transformation (ACT) Programme.



The project launched on Monday in Abuja aim to create an enabling environment for CSOs to thrive and contribute to Nigeria’s sustainable development agenda, particularly in governance, accountability, and inclusive development.



At the launch, Head of the Governance, Peace, and Migration Section at the European Union Delegation to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Mr. Reuben Alba Aguilera, reaffirmed EU’s longstanding commitment to supporting Nigeria’s civil society.



Aguilera described the EU CSO-Bridge Project as a continuation of EU’s efforts to build a sustainable civic space, where CSOs could effectively contribute to democracy and national development.



According to him, “Civil society is essential for any society that hopes to thrive, and their empowerment ensures that governance is inclusive and accountable.”

Head of Programme at International IDEA, Mr. Danladi Plang, said the project was about connecting key stakeholders, regulators, CSOs, sub-national actors, and citizens in a collaborative framework aimed at reform and mutual accountability.



Plang stressed that beyond improving the external regulatory landscape, there was also a strong emphasis on building the internal capacities of CSOs, including their coordination, transparency, and self-regulation.



He highlighted existing regulatory challenges, such as duplication of registration processes at the federal and state levels, and inconsistencies in compliance expectations across government agencies, stating that harmonisation is a key goal of the project.



During the launch, the inaugural Project Steering Committee (PSC) meeting was also convened, bringing together representatives from government institutions, civil society, the private sector, and development partners.



PSC is expected to provide strategic oversight and advocacy for necessary reforms that will strengthen the CSO operational environment across Nigeria.

Speaking at the event, Vice Chairman, Senate Committee on Diaspora and NGOs, Senator Anthony Yaro, emphasised the importance of improving the integrity and public perception of CSOs.



Yaro stated that many CSOs faced societal distrust and operational difficulties, which the new initiative sought to address by providing structural and legislative support.



He disclosed that the 10th National Assembly had taken proactive steps by establishing a dedicated interface office to maintain constant communication with CSOs and promptly respond to policy or legal issues affecting them.



Yaro reiterated the significance of coordination mechanisms to amplify the collective voice of CSOs and ensure they could engage constructively with government and other stakeholders.



He acknowledged the increasingly complex global regulatory landscape and emphasised the need for clarity and mutual understanding between regulators and civil society.



Yaro commended the EU on the project to invest nearly four million euros (€4,000,000), equivalent of over N6 billion, in what he described as a “massive investment” in Nigeria’s democratic infrastructure.



While thanking EU for its continued support, despite global trends of shrinking development funding, Aguilera underscored the importance of CSOs not only as development actors but also as custodians of democratic integrity and agents of social progress.



He called on all stakeholders to ensure the successful implementation of the EU CSO-Bridge Project, which he described as “the beginning of a journey” towards a more inclusive, transparent, and accountable Nigeria.



The EU CSO-Bridge Project is expected to deliver three main outcomes: the establishment of functioning coordination mechanisms at national and state levels, improved CSO capacity for compliance and self-regulation, and a harmonised regulatory framework that facilitates CSO registration and operations.