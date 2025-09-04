 EL-RUFAI VS TINUBU AND UBA SANI

ADAMS ADAMU argues that the attacks on Tinubu and Sani are unfortunate

The former governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, is at it again. Never one to shy away from controversy, he has once more revealed the depths of his political desperation and arrogance. On Sunday, during a live appearance on Sunday Politics on Channels Television, the former governor unleashed yet another torrent of half-truths, and contradictions against the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his successor in Kaduna, Governor Uba Sani.

It was a familiar script. Nigerians have watched El-Rufai’s antics for years. He thrives on bluster, posturing as a know-it-all, always angling for relevance. This time, however, his outbursts bordered on the ridiculous. The self-acclaimed reformer not only painted President Tinubu’s government black, but also attempted to delegitimize the sterling achievements of Governor Uba Sani, who has, in less than two years, demonstrated maturity, inclusiveness, and competence in government.

Among the more bizarre claims was El-Rufai’s attempt to belittle Governor Sani by dismissing him as his “boy” and “mentee.” What a strange and arrogant declaration! The people of Kaduna know that Uba Sani is no one’s errand boy. Long before his governorship, he was a renowned activist, human rights defender, and legislator who distinguished himself in the Senate.

Unlike El-Rufai, whose style of governance was high-handed and divisive, Uba Sani has shown himself to be calm, level-headed, and committed to inclusive governance. Today, under his watch, Kaduna is enjoying a new dawn of peace, stability, and progress. The attempt to reduce this outstanding performance to the supposed patronage of a “godfather” is not only petty—it is insulting to the intelligence of the people of Kaduna.

Even more disturbing was El-Rufai’s contradictory rhetoric on the scourge of banditry. In one breath, he said that repentant bandits deserve nothing but death. In the next, he suggested that five percent of them should be spared. Nigerians are confused, and rightly so. This is the very same man who, during his own tenure as governor, admitted to paying off bandits in the hope of buying peace, a policy that backfired spectacularly and emboldened criminal gangs.

Governor Sani, in contrast, has approached the security challenge with sobriety and strategy, strengthening partnerships with security agencies while prioritizing dialogue with local communities to restore trust and cooperation. Unlike in the immediate past administration, Kaduna, today, is inching closer to sustainable peace.

Perhaps the most laughable of the comments was his prediction that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu would come a distant third in the 2027 presidential elections. One wonders where he gets his mathematics from. Is it from the same arithmetic that had him losing in the recently conducted by-election? Or the same political calculus that has left him in the wilderness, abandoned by even his closest allies?

The truth is simple: President Tinubu, despite the tough policy reforms his government has embarked on, remains a visionary leader with the courage to take difficult decisions in the best interest of Nigeria. His Renewed Hope Agenda is already stabilizing the economy, rebuilding critical sectors, and setting Nigeria on the path to sustainable growth. Nigerians may groan under temporary discomforts, but the majority understand that these are the necessary birth pains of genuine reform.

One of the starkest differences between Kaduna’s immediate past administration and the current one lies in approach to governance. El-Rufai’s years in office were marked by division, arrogance, and heavy-handed policies that deepened ethnic and religious fault lines in Kaduna. He thrived on controversy, often dismissing dissenting voices with characteristic disdain.

Governor Sani, on the other hand, has prioritized inclusiveness and dialogue. He has reached out to all segments of Kaduna’s diverse population, fostering peaceful coexistence among the various ethnic and religious groups. His calm demeanor and humility have earned him the respect of both allies and opponents. In just a short time, he has proven that leadership is not about noise and bluster, but about results and trust-building.

Governor Sani has chosen to be a servant-leader. His achievements in education, healthcare, agriculture, and infrastructure speak volumes. He has expanded access to education, invested in teacher training, and rehabilitated schools abandoned under his predecessor. Sani is building a system that empowers young people.

Under his watch, health facilities are being upgraded, and primary healthcare delivery is being prioritized for rural communities. Recognizing agriculture as Kaduna’s economic backbone, he has rolled out farmer support schemes and mechanization initiatives that are boosting productivity and food security.

Uba Sani has implemented a balanced approach of force and dialogue, restoring confidence in the government’s ability to protect its people. No wonder the APC in Kaduna, under Uba Sani’s leadership, swept the recent bye-election, decisively defeating the ADC coalition promoted by none other than El-Rufai himself. The people have spoken, and their message is clear: they prefer the calm, inclusive, and result-oriented governance of Uba Sani to the divisive theatrics of the past.

Stripped of all pretenses, the attacks on Tinubu and Uba Sani are nothing but the tantrums of a man whose political relevance is fast evaporating. He failed to rally Kaduna behind his preferred candidates. Now, out of desperation, he has reinvented himself as a latter-day activist, pretending to champion the people while actually fighting for his own lost influence.

The future belongs to leaders like President Tinubu and Governor Sani—leaders who understand that governance is about service, inclusiveness, and bold reforms.

Adamu writes from Kaduna State