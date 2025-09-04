C’ River Gov’s Aide Felicitates Shettima At 59, Describes Him As a Torchbearer of Hope

The Chief of Staff to the Governor of Cross River State, Chief Dr. Emmanuel Ironbar, has joined millions of Nigerians in celebrating Vice-President Kashim Shettima on the occasion of his 59th birthday.

Ironbar extolled the vice-president as “a torchbearer of hope, a leader of rare conviction, and a statesman whose life of service continues to inspire trust and faith in the Nigerian project”.

In a goodwill message issued in Calabar, Ironbar lauded the vice-president as “a patriot of uncommon depth and clarity, whose footprints of courage, resilience, and foresight are deeply etched in the story of modern Nigeria”.

He observed that Shettima’s leadership journey, spanning his years as governor of Borno State to his current service as vice-president, reflects an extraordinary commitment to duty under the most demanding of circumstances.

“On behalf of my family,” the Chief of Staff declared, “I warmly felicitate you on this remarkable milestone. I celebrate not merely the gift of life, but the enduring virtues of vision, humility and integrity which you embody and which remain a source of reassurance for our country.”

Ironbar noted that Shettima has, over the years, distinguished himself as a man of ideas and action, combining intellect with pragmatism.

He recalled how the vice-president, as governor, confronted formidable security and developmental challenges with courage, laying a foundation of resilience for his people and becoming a symbol of hope for the entire nation.

“His ability to turn adversity into opportunity has marked him out as one of Nigeria’s most resourceful leaders,” he added.

Reflecting on his national role, the chief of staff emphasized that the vice-president’s collaboration with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu under the Renewed Hope Agenda has ignited fresh confidence among Nigerians.

“By standing firmly with the president in championing reforms, restructuring the economy, and rekindling public trust, Senator Shettima has proven himself a true partner in leadership and a steady anchor for the nation,” he stated.

He further described the vice-president as “a voice of moderation in times of strain, a source of calm in the midst of turbulence, and a guardian of democratic ideals whose counsel enriches governance with wisdom and foresight”.

“As you mark this new age,” Ironbar continued, “my prayer is that divine providence will grant you renewed strength, sound health and greater accomplishments in the sacred duty of nation-building. May the years ahead be crowned with fulfilment and adorned with achievements that outlive you.”

The chief of staff affirmed that the people of Cross River State take pride in joining the rest of the nation to celebrate the vice-president, noting that his example of “service above self, duty above comfort, and courage in the face of challenge” remains a moral compass for present and future generations.

Ironbar assured the vice-president of the unwavering goodwill and prayers of Cross River State: “We stand with you in solidarity; we celebrate you with gratitude, and we wish you long life, deeper wisdom, and a legacy of honour that will remain evergreen in the annals of our nation’s history.”