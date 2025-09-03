Two YABATECH Staff Win ₦62.9m TETFund Research Grants

Funmi Ogundare

Two staff members of Yaba College of Technology (YABATECH) have secured over ₦62.9 million in research grants from the TETFund National Research Fund (NRF), reaffirming the institution’s leadership in technological innovation and applied research.

The Deputy Registrar, Centre for Information, Communication and Public Relations, Mr. Adekunle Adams, in a statement, explained that the grants were awarded to Dr. Emodi Anthony Izuchukwu of the School of Art Design and Printing, and Dr. Akin Olaleru of the School of Engineering.

Emodi received ₦24.1 million for his pioneering project, ‘Transforming Marine Pollution into Art: A Strategic Approach to Enhancing Nigeria’s Blue Economy’. The project, developed with a multidisciplinary team, seeks to repurpose marine waste into art while advancing environmental sustainability and economic growth in Nigeria’s maritime sector.

Olaleru secured ₦38.8 million for his research on ‘Fabrication and Optimisation of Hybrid Perovskite Semiconductors for High-Efficiency Photovoltaic Devices’. His work is expected to contribute significantly to renewable energy and solar technology, aligning with Nigeria’s clean energy goals.

The college management congratulated the researchers and their teams, describing the achievement as a landmark that highlights YABATECH’s growing influence in tackling national and global challenges through research, sustainability, and technological innovation.

“This recognition underscores our commitment to producing research that not only pushes scientific boundaries but also delivers practical solutions to real-world problems,” Adams stated.