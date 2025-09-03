  • Wednesday, 3rd September, 2025

Turkey Lifeline for Ademola Lookman?

News outlet, CalcioMercato, has reported that there are now proposals from an unnamed Turkish club for Ademola Lookman.

Reports in the Turkish press yesterday also said the club has tabled an offer for the out of favour African Player of the Year but no words from Atalanta on it yet.

The transfer window in Turkey is still open until September 12, 2025.

Last year, Victor Osimhen took a loan deal to Turkish champions Galatasaray as a result of his transfer standoff with Napoli and that may well be the case for Ademola Lookman now.

Ademola Lookman has been frozen out by Atalanta after he put in a transfer request to join Serie A rivals Inter Milan.

He is still at Atalanta since the transfer window shut on Monday across most of Europe.

