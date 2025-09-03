Tinubu Celebrates Adesina’s Decade-long Leadership at AfDB as He Bows Out

Ndubuisi Francis in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu applauded Dr. Akinwumi Adesina’s foresight and extraordinary performance at the African Development Bank (AfDB), as he bowed out on Monday, after a decade-long service as president of the pan-African development institution

Speaking at the unveiling of a book and farewell ceremony, with the theme, “Akinwumi A. Adesina: The Man, His Mandate, Mission and Message,” held at the AfDB headquarters in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire, Tinubu highlighted Adesina’s transformative leadership and contributions to Africa’s economic development.

Represented by Minister of State for Finance, Dr. Doris Uzoka-Anite, the president stated that through his High 5 agenda, Adesina drove economic growth, improved food security, and promoted regional integration across the continent.

Quoting Tinubu’s message on the occasion, a statement issued by Director, Information and Public Relations, Ministry of Finance, Mohammed Manga, read, “We celebrate your decade-long leadership and achievements at the African Development Bank. Your dedication to Africa’s economic transformation has inspired a new generation of leaders.

“We wish you continued success in your future endeavours.”