Stanley Nwabali Arrives Camp as 16 Eagles Begin Training in Uyo

Duro Ikhazuagbe

Fit-again Goalkeeper, Stanley Nwabali, arrived in Uyo last night to take the number of players in Super Eagles camp to 16 on the first day of training ahead Saturday’s 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying showdown with Rwanda’s Amavubi invaders from Kigali.

The Chippa United safe hands who is Nigeria’s first-choice goalkeeper returned to training after an injury scare last week.

Day-one training was coordinated by Head Coach Eric Chelle and had team Captain, William Troost-Ekong leading by example. Ekong was amongst early birds.

The Saudi Arabia-based defender arrived camp on Monday, alongside goalkeeper Amas Obasogie and defenders Bruno Onyemaechi and Felix Agu. Agu, who plays his club football with Werder Bremen in Germany, impressed at left back at the Unity Cup Tournament in London in the summer.

Dependable forward Simon Moses, who scored a goal and made an assist in his new club, Paris FC’s league win at the weekend, is also in camp, as Greece-based goalkeeper Adeleye Adebayo, defenders Chidozie Awaziem and Benjamin Fredericks, and midfielders Wilfred Ndidi, Frank Onyeka and Fisayo Dele-Bashiru.

Wing-back Olaoluwa Aina, defenders Bright Osayi-Samuel and Calvin Bassey, and midfielder Alex Iwobi have also arrived.

Christantus Uche, who moved to English side Crystal Palace from Getafe of Spain on transfer deadline-day, is being expected alongside forwards Samuel Chukwueze (now in English Premiership side, Fulham FC from AC Milan of Italy), Tolu Arokodare (now in Wolverhampton Wanderers from KRC Genk in Belgium) and Cyriel Dessers (now in Panathinaikos in Greece from Glasgow Rangers of Scotland).

African Player of the Year, Ademola Lookman, Galatasaray of Turkey’s Victor Osimhen and midfielder Raphael Onyedika are also being expected to hit camp today.

The squad of 23 will also execute the Matchday 8 encounter against South Africa in Bloemfontein, which will be played at the Toyota Stadium (also known as Free State Stadium) on Tuesday evening.

EAGLES IN CAMP

Alex Iwobi

Calvin Bassey

Fisayo Dele-Bashiru

Ola Aina

Bright Osayi-Samuel

Moses Simon

Chidozie Awaziem

Adebayo Adeleye

Benjamin Fredericks

William Troost-Ekong

Amas Obasogie

Felix Agu

Bruno Onyemaechi

Wilfred Ndidi

Frank Onyeka

Stanley Nwabali