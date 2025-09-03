NYG: Gov. Okpebholo Rallies Support for Team Edo as Athletes Dominate Games in Asaba

Adibe Emenyonuin Benin City

Edo State Governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo, on Tuesday announced that Team Edo has taken an emphatic early lead at the ongoing 9th National Youth Games in Asaba, Delta State, clinching outstanding 17 gold, 5 silver, and 3 bronze medals to sit comfortably at the top of the medals table.

“This remarkable feat is a clear and resounding evidence to the deliberate investments and policy focus of the administration of my administration on the revival and repositioning of sports as a critical tool for youth development, empowerment, and social cohesion in the state”, the governor declared in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Fred Itua.

According to the statement, the sterling performance of Team Edo is powered by exceptional achievements in weightlifting, gymnastics, swimming, and karate. Notably, Edo’s women weightlifters delivered a historic sweep of all nine gold medals on offer, with Favour Cornelius (44kg), Esther Amarachi Chijoke (48kg), and Beauty Akpore (53kg) each powering to three gold medals apiece.

In gymnastics, Wisdom Ikede clinched three individual gold medals, while Aliu Solomon and Ocheke Excel added to the tally with gold and silver medals respectively.

It also noted that swimming brought further glory through Tissa Precious, who captured two gold medals in the 50m freestyle, complemented by a silver medal from the 4x100m relay team. Edo’s karate sensation, Desmond Izevbuwa Eroirewaen, also struck gold in the 50kg male kumite.

“Beyond the medals, this victory is a reflection of the new energy coursing through Edo’s sporting ecosystem, shaped by Governor Okpebholo’s SHINE Agenda which prioritizes youth engagement and talent discovery.

“By strengthening grassroots sports development, upgrading facilities, and supporting athletes with structured training and welfare, Edo State is reclaiming its pride of place as a powerhouse of Nigerian sports.

“As the Games progress across 37 sporting categories at venues in Asaba, Edo State Government remains confident that Team Edo will continue to consolidate on this early momentum, thereby validating the administration’s conviction that sports, properly harnessed, is not only about medals but also about building character, instilling discipline, and shaping the future of the youth.

“Governor Okpebholo congratulates all Edo athletes, coaches, and officials for their commitment and hard work, and assures them of continued support as they carry the banner of the Heartbeat State with excellence and pride.

“Edo shines again, and with this triumph, it is evident that the seeds sown in the sports sector under this administration are already yielding fruits of glory, unity, and hope”, the statement concluded.