NDDC Created to Facilitate Dev’t in N’ Delta, Not Frivolous Spending, Says Youth Leader

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

A prominent activist and youth leader, Comrade Frank Akiefa, has advised the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Dr. Samuel Ogbuku, to prioritize developmental projects in the execution of the agency’s mandate.

He decried recent celebrations, including the managing director’s birthday in seven states of the Niger Delta as waste and anti interests of the generalities of the people of the region.

Akiefa, a key figure in the Ijaw Youth Council (IYC), in a statement issued Wednesday in Warri, emphasized that the commission was established to address the pressing developmental needs of the Niger Delta, a region rich in resources yet plagued by underdevelopment and neglect.

“The NDDC was created to facilitate development in the Niger Delta, not to serve as a platform for lavish birthday parties.

“While we acknowledge the importance of celebrating milestones, it is imperative that the focus remains on the pressing issues facing our region, issues such as inadequate infrastructure, lack of access to quality education, and the urgent need for healthcare facilities,” he stated.

Akiefa’s remarks come in the wake of reports regarding Ogbuku’s recent birthday celebrations, which were characterized by opulence and grandeur.

The activist argued that such display of wealth was inappropriate given the socio-economic challenges faced by the people of the Niger Delta.

“The funds that are being spent on extravagant parties could be better utilized in executing projects that would uplift our Niger Deltans.

“We need to see more investment in roads, schools, and healthcare facilities. The people of the Niger Delta deserve better, and it is the responsibility of the NDDC to ensure that development is prioritized,” he stated.

Akiefa urged Ogbuku to redirect his efforts towards meaningful development initiatives that would have a lasting impact on the lives of the people in the Niger Delta.

He vowed to petition the anti-graft agencies should the management of the NDDC fail to change and embark on viable projects that will impact the lives of the people.

Akiefa also maintained that the agency was not only created for provision of street lights across the Niger Delta states but projects in health, education and other social infrastructural interventions.