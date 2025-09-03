Medical Emergency Forces Washington-Bound United Airlines Flight Return to Lagos

•Flight later cancelled due to crew timeout

Chinedu Eze

United States-based United Airlines Flight UA613, which took off from the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos at about 12: 10 a.m. yesterday, returned to base after about two hours of flight due to a medical emergency.

THISDAY learnt that at about 2: 23 a.m. the flight returned to Lagos because one of the passengers, Mr. Omokhdion Leslie, 64, experienced seizure 20 minutes into the flight and was not responding to on-board treatment; so, the aircraft had to make emergency air return.

On landing, the flight was cancelled because of crew timeout, which happens when a flight’s cockpit or cabin crew reaches their maximum legally mandated duty hours and must stop working to ensure flight safety.

“About 20 minutes into the flight, the pilot in command announced that the flight would return to Lagos due to medical emergency and the flight was eventually cancelled,” disclosed a distraught passenger who was in the flight.

THISDAY also learnt that while Leslie was taken to the hospital for further check-up and treatment, the passengers were taken to a hotel pending when the airline would airlift them to Washington.

The passenger who confirmed this narrated that after about an hour, 30 minutes into the flight, the captain made an announcement for any medical personnel on board to identify themselves and potentially assist Leslie.

When his health didn’t seem to improve, the captain later announced that the flight would have to return to Lagos for the passenger’s safety, as protection of lives was the priority of the airline.

“The flight returned to the international terminal at about 2.23a.m. Medical personnel were immediately dispatched on board and the affected passenger was taken out for further medical attention.

About an hour later, the crew announced the cancellation of the flight and passengers were de-boarded and were taken to a hotel,” the passenger recalled.