INEC: We’ll Continue to  Deepen Collaboration with NIMC

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has assured Nigerians that it will continue to deepen its collaboration with the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) to ensure that citizens can vote wherever they are rather than where they register in the future.

INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, disclosed this on Monday in Abuja during a courtesy call by the Director General of the NIMC, Mr. Abisoye Coker-Odusote.

He said under his leadership, INEC has engaged with NIMC at different times with the intention of solidifying its partnership in the area of identity management.

Yakubu stated: “As is well known, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) holds the database of citizens for the purpose of elections, while NIMC has the record of citizens generally. Together, our two agencies hold the largest biometric databases of citizens in Nigeria.

“Since the ultimate goal is to enroll every citizen with NIMC, we look forward to the day when your database will serve as the single source of truth for citizenship identification in Nigeria.

“When the time comes, the national register of voters may simply draw from the citizenship register as is the case in many jurisdictions around the world.

“This may also enable citizens to vote in future elections from their places of choice anywhere in the country rather than the places they register as voters as is the case at present. To achieve this long-term goal, we will continue to deepen our collaboration with NIMC.”

The chairman stressed that it was in furtherance of this collaboration that NIMC deployed its officials in some of its registration centres during the ongoing nationwide Continuous Voter Registration (CVR).

Yakubu noted that the idea was to provide more Nigerians who are yet to enroll for the National Identification Number (NIN) the opportunity to do so.

Working with NIMC, Yakubu stressed that the commission carried out a pilot during the recent CVR in Anambra State from 8th to 20th July 2025.

He said: “We are now set to scale it up nationwide. Citizens will therefore have the opportunity to register as voters while simultaneously registering for the NIN.

“In due course, NIMC will provide details of the locations of our CVR centres where it will deploy its officials and also provide the modalities for the NIN registration.

“We welcome this partnership with NIMC, which is in keeping with our commitment to synergise with every national institution to strengthen electoral activities in Nigeria.”