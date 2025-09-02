  • Tuesday, 2nd September, 2025

Victor Boniface Secures Werder Bremen Loan

Victor Boniface has moved on a season-long loan to Werder Bremen from fellow German Bundesliga club Bayer Leverkusen.

He has completed his medical and Bremen will cover part of his salary.

He recently saw a transfer to AC Milan fall through following concerns over his right knee that had endured two ACL injuries.

At Leverkusen, ‘Boni’ had become the third-choice striker and so the need to move to guarantee more game time.

He has now joined fellow Super Eagles star Felix Agu.

