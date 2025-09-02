Keyamo: PDP in Legal Risk Fielding Jonathan in 2027El-Rufai: Tinubu Will Come Third in Presidential Election
Victor Boniface Secures Werder Bremen Loan
Victor Boniface has moved on a season-long loan to Werder Bremen from fellow German Bundesliga club Bayer Leverkusen.
He has completed his medical and Bremen will cover part of his salary.
He recently saw a transfer to AC Milan fall through following concerns over his right knee that had endured two ACL injuries.
At Leverkusen, ‘Boni’ had become the third-choice striker and so the need to move to guarantee more game time.
He has now joined fellow Super Eagles star Felix Agu.