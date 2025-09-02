Tolu Arokodare in  £24m Switch to Wolves

Wolves have completed the £24million signing of Nigeria and Genk striker, Tolu Arokodare.

The 6ft 6in Super Eagles forward has signed a four-year deal at Molineux.

Wolves are currently bottom of the Premier League having lost their opening three games.

Arokodare, who scored 21 goals in the Belgian Pro League to win the Golden Boot last season, will offer support in attack for Jorgen Strand Larsen.

The Norway forward was a target for Newcastle, but Wolves rejected bids of £50million and £55million for him last week.

Arokodare, 24, scored 41 goals in 113 appearances for Genk after joining from Latvian side Valmiera in 2023 and has one goal in four matches for Nigeria.

He moved to Valmiera from Nigeria in 2019, scoring 22 goals in 34 games.

Arokodare was loaned out to FC Koln in the Bundesliga before joining French side Amiens, spending two years on loan and scoring 21 times.

He has played five times for Genk this season, scoring once.