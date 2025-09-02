  • Tuesday, 2nd September, 2025

Tolu Arokodare in  £24m Switch to Wolves

Featured | 17 seconds ago

Wolves have completed the £24million signing of Nigeria and Genk striker, Tolu Arokodare.

The 6ft 6in Super Eagles forward has signed a four-year deal at Molineux.

Wolves are currently bottom of the Premier League having lost their opening three games.

Arokodare, who scored 21 goals in the Belgian Pro League to win the Golden Boot last season, will offer support in attack for Jorgen Strand Larsen.

The Norway forward was a target for Newcastle, but Wolves rejected bids of £50million and £55million for him last week.

Arokodare, 24, scored 41 goals in 113 appearances for Genk after joining from Latvian side Valmiera in 2023 and has one goal in four matches for Nigeria.

He moved to Valmiera from Nigeria in 2019, scoring 22 goals in 34 games.

Arokodare was loaned out to FC Koln in the Bundesliga before joining French side Amiens, spending two years on loan and scoring 21 times.

He has played five times for Genk this season, scoring once.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.