Christantus  Uche on Loan at Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace have completed the signing of exciting Nigerian attacker Christantus Uche from Spanish La Liga side Getafe.

Uche has agreed a one-year loan deal in South London and will wear No. 12 for the Eagles.

The 22-year-old has represented Nigeria at senior international level and excelled throughout his sole season at the La Liga side.

First brought to Europe by Spanish fifth division side Moralo CP in 2022, Uche’s natural talent and potential saw him move onto third-tier AD Ceuta FC.

Signing for Getafe ahead of 2024/25, Uche made 38 appearances in all competitions, scoring on four occasions and contributing seven assists.

Uche becomes the fifth signing of the summer for Palace, following the arrivals of Walter Benítez, Borna Sosa, Yeremy Pino and Jaydee Canvot.