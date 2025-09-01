UBEC, DLN to Distribute 47m Laptops, Tablets to Students, Teachers 

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

The Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Digital Learning Network (DLN), to implement a comprehensive National Digital Education Transformation Project, increase access and improve quality of education.

The MoU, signed at a brief ceremony at UBEC headquarters on Monday in Abuja, involving the US-based corporation, will ensure the distribution of 47 million laptops and tablets to students and teachers across Nigeria’s basic education sector — pre-primary, primary, and junior secondary schools — with equitable access to world-class digital learning tools, infrastructure and training.

DLN, working with Deloitte Financial Advisory, UBA Plc., Zenith Bank and the National Credit Guarantee Company, will fully fund this transformation through private investments from development finance institutions that support its global technology partners and institutional investors.

The Executive Secretary of UBEC, Aisha Garba, in her remarks, highlighted the importance of the project, saying the initiative would transform learning in pre-primary, primary and junior secondary schools, especially in remote and underserved communities.

She noted that the project represents one of the most significant educational technology initiatives globally.

The core components, as detailed in the MoU, included device deployment involving the distribution of 47 million DLN-branded laptops and tablets pre-loaded with digital textbooks and interactive learning materials fully aligned with the Nigerian curriculum set by the Nigerian Educational Research and Development Council (NERDC).

There would also the deployment of a robust hybrid internet infrastructure combining 5G, local telecom partnerships, and SpaceX’s Starlink satellite technology to guarantee minimum broadband speeds of 50 Mbps for schools, even in the most remote and rural communities.

The UBEC boss further disclosed that there would also be a nationwide digital pedagogy programme for educators, administrators, and support staff in collaboration with the National Teachers’ Institute (NTI) to ensure alignment with national standards.

According to her, the project involves deployment of Advanced Learning Platform that would see to the implementation of an AI-powered Learning Management System (LMS) for real-time student performance tracking, automated grading and enhanced parent-teacher communication.

“This partnership is a testament to our commitment to fulfilling our mandate under the UBEC Act.

“By leveraging DLN’s technology and financing model, we can bridge the digital divide and ensure every Nigerian child has access to quality basic education, in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda, National Policy on Education and Sustainable Development Goal 4. This is a transformative leap for our education system,” she stated.

According to Garba, “This partnership will provide about 47 million students and their teachers with devices bundled with digital learning content and internet connectivity.

“It’s a transformative leap to our education system in Nigeria. In addition to the 47 million devices, laptops, there will also be a provision of connectivity, internet connectivity, working with all the relevant partners, ensuring that there is infrastructure, as well as the minimum standards across all the schools that will benefit from this particular project.

“There will be teacher training in collaboration with the National Teachers Institute to ensure that it aligns with our national standards.”

She added that the project would also include teacher training, internet access and the establishment of regional hubs for assembling and distributing the devices.

“The hubs will create jobs, build local expertise, and boost the economy,” Garba said.

On his part, DLN President and CEO, Mr. Thomas Larmena, described the rollout as the largest digital education project in Africa.

“This is a unique opportunity to digitally transform Nigeria’s education sector at no cost to federal or state governments, while keeping costs low for parents and students. We have secured strong global partners including Huawei and Samsung and we are ready to roll out nationwide,” Larmena stated.

He revealed that the project had already begun in Akwa Ibom State, with more states set to join through commitments from the Nigerian Governors’ Forum.

“This is a unique opportunity, and for us, with this project, it becomes the largest digital transformation education project across Africa.

“So we are very proud and very happy to be here, and we want to give a lot of thanks to the executive director and her team for working with us in getting the project to this stage,” he said.

A critical pillar of this collaboration is the establishment of state-of-the-art regional laptop assembly facilities within Nigeria.

These facilities, to be located in special economic zones, will have an initial production capacity of one million devices annually, scalable to two million.