STOAN Congratulates NPA Boss on Election as IAPH Vice-President

The Seaport Terminal Operators Association of Nigeria (STOAN) has congratulated the Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Dr. Abubakar Dantsoho, on his election as Vice-President of the International Association for Ports and Harbours (IAPH).

In a statement issued over the weekend, the Chairman of STOAN, Vicky Haastrup, described Dr. Dantsoho’s election as a landmark achievement for Nigeria and a recognition of his leadership qualities, professional acumen, and the growing importance of the Nigerian maritime sector on the global stage.

“Dantsoho’s election as Vice-President of the International Association for Ports and Harbours is a great honour, not just for him personally, but for Nigeria as a whole,” Olori Haastrup said.

“It is a resounding testament to his track record of competence, vision, and dedication to improving port operations in Nigeria. His leadership at the NPA has been marked by bold reforms and a renewed commitment to efficiency and global best practices. The international maritime community has now recognized these qualities by entrusting him with such a strategic role.”

She noted that Dantsoho’s new role provides Nigeria with a stronger voice in shaping global port and harbour policies, particularly at a time when issues of digitalization, sustainability, and competitiveness are redefining the maritime industry.

“Nigeria is Africa’s largest economy and home to some of the continent’s busiest seaports. Dr. Dantsoho’s presence in the leadership of IAPH will ensure that our country and indeed Africa are not left out in the evolving conversations around green shipping, technological transformation, and the pursuit of more efficient global supply chains,” Haastrup added.

Haastrup also reaffirmed STOAN’s commitment to supporting the NPA under Dr. Dantsoho’s stewardship in order to deepen reforms and consolidate Nigeria’s position as West and Central Africa’s leading maritime hub.

“On behalf of all terminal operators in Nigeria, I warmly congratulate Dr. Dantsoho. We are proud of his achievement and we pledge our continued support to ensure that Nigeria reaps the full benefits of this international recognition,” she said.

