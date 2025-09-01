  • Monday, 1st September, 2025

Polution: NIMASA Charges Ships Operating in Nigeria on MARPOL Compliance

Business | 51 minutes ago

 Eromosele Abiodun

The Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) has charged all ships operating within Nigerian waters to ensure strict compliance with the provisions of the International Convention for the Prevention of Pollution from Ships (MARPOL) Annex VI.

MARPOL Annex VI, which Nigeria has domesticated under the Merchant Shipping Act, 2007 (MSA, 2007), specifically addresses the prevention of air pollution from ships.

The Director General of NIMASA, Dr. Dayo Mobereola, reaffirmed the agency’s commitment to safeguarding Nigeria’s marine environment. He stressed that full compliance with MARPOL Annex VI is non-negotiable for all vessels, as Nigeria continues to align its maritime operations with global best practices in safety, security, and environmental protection.

“In line with our statutory mandate under the NIMASA Act 2007 and the Merchant Shipping Act 2007, we have issued a Marine Notice to guide shipowners, charterers, and shipping companies on their obligations. While we encourage shipping businesses in Nigeria, we remain committed to ensuring that international standards are not compromised,” Mobereola stated.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.