NDLEA Decorates Seven Deputy Commanders in Benin City

Chinedu Eze

The Edo State Commander of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Mitchell Ofoyeju, has decorated seven officers recently promoted to the rank of Deputy Commander of Narcotics by the Chairman/Chief Executive Officer, Brig. General Mohamed Buba Marwa (RTD). The event took place at the Command’s headquarters in Benin City and was marked by pride, joy, and a commitment to the ongoing battle against drug abuse and trafficking.

The officers, who received their new ranks during the decoration ceremony, included Timothy Nku Odu, James Olusola Olarewaju, Akpabio Akpan, Anthony Odu Oko, Fidelis Nkazi Heijirika, Paul Akhazee and Mohammed Danmusa. Commander Mitchell, who presided over the event, charged the officers to see their elevation as a call to greater action in combating drug-related crimes and forging a safer environment for the country.

“The elevation of these officers to the rank of Deputy Commander of Narcotics reinforces the agency’s commitment to enhancing its operational capacity and maintaining a strong stance against drug-related crime in Edo State. The officers have shown exemplary leadership and resilience in tackling the challenges posed by drug trafficking. Accordingly, this is a call to higher responsibilities in their noble career. I congratulate you and charge you to remain courageous and dogged in the discharge of your responsibilities,” Mitchell stated.