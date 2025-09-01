Kwara APC Chieftain Lauds Tinubu on Economic Transformation

Urges party members to participate in voters registration exercise

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

A former Deputy Chief of Staff to former Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, and now a chieftain of All Progressives Congress(APC) in Kwara state, Hon. Gbenga Makanjuola, at the weekend called on Nigerians and members of the party nationwide to continue to support President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in its efforts to advance the socio-economic development of the country.

Makanjuola, a two-term member of House of Representatives representing Irepodun/Isin/Oke-Ero/ Ekiti federal constituency of the state stated this in Omu-Aran, the headquarters of Irepodun local government council area of the state while speaking with journalists on the sideline of the monthly meeting of APC Ward 1 in Omu-Aran.

He said President Tinubu deserved support in view of his landmark achievements at improving the economicy of the nation since assumption of office.

The former lawmaker noted that, “the President has demonstrated purposeful leadership in steering the affairs of the nation and this has continued to yield positive changes in all sectors of the economy”.

Hon. Makanjuola who also used the occasion to commend the state governor, Alhaji AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, on his transformational agenda in the state said that, the state had witnessed even growth since he took over the mantle of leadership of the state.

“Look around all the 16 local government councils areas of Kwara state, the leadership zeal of this administration has dotted all the places and this has continued to bring government closer to the people of the grassroots”, he added.

While commending the large turnout of the members of the APC at the ward meeting, Makanjuola urged members to remain steadfast in their loyalty to the APC

He stressed the importance of grassroots participation in consolidating the party’s position.

According to him, “The strength of our democracy lies in active and responsible participation”.

“I encourage every member of our great party to engage fully in the political process, mobilize for the voters’ registration, and continue to give unwavering support to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq as they work tirelessly for the progress of our nation and our state”, he maintained.

Makanjuola therefore called on members to mobilize actively for the ongoing voters’ registration exercise, describing it as a vital step in strengthening democratic participation.