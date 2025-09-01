ECS: NSITF’s Boss Urges Lawyers to Embrace Social Insurance Scheme 

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja.

The Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF), has asked the legal community in Nigeria to rise up and become advocates of the Employees’ Compensation Scheme and show example through compliance.

Managing Director of NSITF, Mr. Olúwaṣeun Faleye, made the call in Enugu at the 65th NBA Annual Conference

A statement signed by the Deputy General Manager Corporate Affairs Alex Mede quoted the MD as having described the implementation and impact of the Employees’ Compensation Act, 2010 the as very transformative.

He said that registration into ECA can further be boosted through the interpretation, advocacy, and enforcement carried out by lawyers, judges, and policymakers.

Faleye said: “Apart from our expectation of you as advocates of the eﬃcacy of the Employees’ Compensation Scheme, the most crucial expectation we have of you lawyers and leaders of the bar here is to lead by example. We must comply with the law ourselves. We must ensure that all law ﬁrms practicing in Nigeria subscribe to the Employees’ Compensation Scheme.”

The NSITF’s MD who presented the lead paper titled: “Enhancing Workplace Safety and Social Protection: The Role of Employees’ Compensation Act 2010” at the Vl Breakout Session, further solicited making compliance with the ECA a prerequisite for becoming a Senior Advocate of Nigeria.

He charged corporate lawyers to educate their clients on the importance and benefits of the Scheme and went on to tie social protection as provided for in the ECA to human rights which he said was sacrosanct to lawyers.

He enumerated occupational hazards and risks in the legal profession to include injuries, disabilities and deaths from accidents while travelling for work, diseases such as acute back pain from sitting down for long stretches and mental breakdowns.

“As you all know, law practice, particularly those of our colleagues engaged in dispute resolution practice, comes with its risks. Lawyers travel to different parts of this country practicing their trade, advocating and defending clients,” he said.