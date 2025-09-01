Dangote, Shekarau, Ganduje, Others to Address Kano’s Socio-economic Problems

Kano elders and leading personalities across socio, economic, religious and political spheres have formed a united front to address socio-economic challenges confronting the state.

The elders and leaders, who met under the aegis of Kano State Elders Advisory Council with coordination from the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), Kano State Chapter, decried the ugly trend of social vices within the state and around the north and called for collective efforts to rid the state of crimes.

They called for concerted efforts by all stakeholders to rebuild values of honesty, respect, tolerance, hard work and decency within the society, noting that the menace of drug abuse, robberies and indecent behaviours was due to collapse of family values.

In order to find solutions to the identified challenges, a 34-member committee was formed at the meeting to brainstorm on the objectives, galvanise members of the elders’ council and other stakeholders, and interface with relevant state and national governments’ officials.

The committee, which comprised experts across various fields, has Prof. Shehu Galadanchi as chairman and Dr Faruk Umar, Chairman of Kano ACF, as Secretary. Other members included: Alhaji Bashir Dalhatu, General Halliru Akilu, Alhaji Salihu Abubakar Tanko Yakasai, Alhaji Mahe Bashir Wali, Prof. Sani Zahraddeen, former governors of Kano- Senator Kabiru Gaya,

Senator Rabi’u Kwankwaso, Dr. AbdulLahi Ganduje and Senator Ibrahim Shekarau.

Other members are: Alhaji Isyaku Tofa, Prof. Tijjani Isma’il, Prof. Auwalu Yadudu, Sheikh AbdulWahab AbdulLahi, Sheikh KaribulLah Nasiru Kabara, Khalifa Sani Shehu Maihula, Prof. Umar Sani Fagge, Dr. Bashir Aliyu Umar, Alhaji A A Rano, Alhaji Tajuddeen Aminu Dantata, Prof. Ruqayya Ahmad, Prof. Fatima Mukhtar and Hajiya Mariya Waziri.

Also included were Alhaji Shehu Mohammed S/Shanu, Alhaji Muntaka Tijjani Usman, Prof. Musa Muhammad Borodo, Alhaji Ibrahim Galadima, Alhaji Sabi’u Bako, Alhaji Yusuf Garba Ali, General Abdulrahman Dambazau (rtd) and Chief Imam of Kano, Professor Sani Zahraddeen.

In his welcome address, ACF Kano Chairman, Dr. Faruk Umar, said the elders’ council would serve as an unbiased, non-partisan advisory body by making useful contributions to the running of the affairs of the state.

According to him, the elders’ council would look into challenges and problems and suggest solutions to the policy makers.

He explained that problems like drug abuse, phone snatching, human rights abuses, and child trafficking would receive urgent attention.

“The council comprises of people with different expertise and it is thus qualified as a technical committee on various issues. It is like guiding council for the state and governance,” he said.

He noted that initiatives such as AKHUWAT Initiatives by the ACF were meant to address root causes of many problems, while commending key contributors for the AKHUWAT project funds.

Deputy Senate President, Senator Barau Jibrin, commended ACF Kano and the elders for forging a common front irrespective of socio-political differences.

He pledged to support the efforts of the committee in addressing pressing issues of poverty, unemployment and other socio-economic problems confronting the state.

He pointed out that despite the economic challenges, the federal government is doing everything possible to address macroeconomic problems, which will set strong basis for sustainable developments across the country.

He called on all northern elders to unite and work together for regional development.

President, Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, in a letter of endorsement, expressed his “full endorsement” and confidence in the ability of the elders’ council to strengthen governance within the state by providing wise counsel to stakeholders in Kano and beyond.

He commended the profound leadership and commitment of the Dr Umar-led ACF Kano, noting that such leadership and commitment have continued to inspire progress and unity across the nation.

According to him, the visionary resolutions of the elders were not only timely but also essential to restoring principled leadership and moral guardianship in the affairs of the society.

Dangote, Africa’s richest man, said he was ready to “collaborate as applicable to advance the elders’ council objectives.

“I look forward to positive updates on the council’s progress and stand ready to assist in any way possible,” Dangote stated.

Former Governor of Kano State, Mallam Ibrahim Shekarau, said it was the absence of an initiative like the elders’ council that contributed to the menace of hooliganism and robbery.

He said he had had discussions with other political leaders to work for Kano and put Kano first above any political interest.

He noted that with the careful selection of the advisory council and committee members, the root causes of the problems would be addressed, urging community leaders to show care and support for all members of the society.

Former Governor of Kano State and immediate past chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress, Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje stressed the importance of cooperation, urging all elders to join hands in moving Kano forward.

Ganduje, who was represented by former Secretary to the Government, Alhaji Usman Alhaji, promised to support the council in achieving its objectives.

Chairman and Chief Executive, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA,) Brig. Gen. Buba Marwa (Rtd), emphasised the importance of cooperation in the fight against drug abuse.

According to him, the fight against societal vices such as drug abuse cannot be done alone, but through joint efforts by stakeholders like ACF, government and traditional rulers among others.

Marwa, who was represented at the meeting by the NDLEA Director of Administration and Establishment , Alhaji Lawan Hamisu , decried the high level of drug abuse in Kano and underscored the need for immediate efforts to address this ugly trend.

Prof. Galadanchi said the diverse problems confronting Kano such as social fragmentation, drugs abuse, unemployment, political instability, poverty, especially in the middle and lower classes and security challenges could only be addressed by restoring long-held values and ethical reorientation.

He cited various Qur’anic verses and prophetic traditions that encouraging unity and helping each other as a way to stay strong in daily life.

He said virtues as love for one another, willingness to support others, forgiveness and due respect to all individuals irrespective of status help to build social cohesion.

He stressed that unity of purpose would help to catalyse the much-needed human and material resources needed to confront any problem.

National Chairman, Board of Trustees, Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), Alhaji Bashir Dalhatu, commended the elders for their contributions to the development and growth of the Arewa community.

He pointed out that the serious issue of insecurity in the North-West can only be resolved by unity and collective commitment by all stakeholders.

He also noted the need for family reorientation as many crimes were as results of breakdown in family values and home training.

Alhaji A A Rano welcomed the elders’ council initiative noting the need for traditional elders that could mobilise people to address common problems.

He expressed his readiness to support all efforts by ACF Kano and the elders’ council in eliminating social vices bedeviling the state, especially in the area of poverty alleviation and employment generation.

Rano, who had earlier donated N30 million to the AKHUWAT Initiatives, made additional donation of N20 million to help small business owners improve productivity.

In his comments, Mukhtar Gashash said the cause of many problems was the disintegration of community bond, especially with people placing money as the sole object of importance rather than cultural values of honesty, brotherliness and hardwork.